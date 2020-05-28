£1m of defence innovation funding includes cyber/physical integration

Among the five innovation priorities identified by the MOD as priorities for £1 million of defence innovation funding within its Innovation Focus Areas is the integration of information and physical activity across all domains. A government statement asks for solutions to the problem of, “how can we integrate information and physical activity across domains (particularly space and cyber), and synchronise with wider government to increase understanding and operational tempo?”

Other priorities include delivering agile command and control: “how can we deliver agile command and control, to make faster, better decisions and generate decisive advantage in complex operations?”

Operate and deliver effects in contested domains: “how can we operate and deliver military outcomes in denied and contested domains?”

Defence people, skills, knowledge and experience: “how can we access people with the right skills, knowledge and experience?”

Simulate future battlespace complexity: “how do we represent future battlespace complexity and higher levels of integration in training, wargaming and experimentation?”

Suppliers are invited to bid for funding by submitting their ideas through an Open Call for Innovation. The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)’s Innovation Partners will advise any potential applicant not sure if their offering is applicable.