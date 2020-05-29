Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection

The Gurucul Risk Analytics (GRA) platform ingests and analyses massive amounts of data on user/entity behaviours from virtually any data source, including the network, IT systems, cloud platforms, applications, IoT, social media, etc. GRA applies identity-centric, model-driven data science, machine learning, anomaly detection and predictive risk-scoring algorithms to identify not just anomalous behaviour, but risk-scored activity indicative of security threats and fraud attempts. GRA’s accuracy and real-time alerting saves security analyst time and allows organisations to stop potential damage before it occurs.



Gurucul spans on-premise, cloud, mobile and IoT to provide identity-centric (user/entity) 360-degree visibility into threats and ingests virtually any dataset (structured/unstructured). It allows organisations to easily customise ML models or build their own without having to write code. GRA also provides a centralised analytics platform and SDKs for data scientists to build/import their own custom models. GRA’s Self-Audit mechanism empowers users to report suspicious access, fraud and activity on their own accounts.



Our judges said: “This product scales, meets clients needs and eliminates time and cost associated with data duplication, which is a problem for many.” They concluded that it's a, “good UEBA solution with flexible deployment options. 1400+ pre-packaged ML models and pre-tuned industry specific versions, adding, “ good customer testimonials. Good product dealing with big data and good pricing structure.”

Highly Commended



Vectra Cognito’s Network Detection and Response platform has a network-centric approach that provides flexible, agentless deployments and provides a complete view and understanding of risk across the whole enterprise infrastructure, and every device on it regardless of type. It enables enterprise organisations to automate the detection, prioritisation, triage, correlation and prioritisation of hidden cyberattacks and empowers threat hunters to quickly conduct conclusive incident investigations across cloud and data centre workloads and user and internet-of-things devices.



Our judges described it as a, “good solution. Seems to be able to scale from SME to enterprise. Good customer testimonials, written and video. Good automation of level 1 alerts,” with, “ engaging and clear reasoning ....articulating the value it adds,” as it provides, “a complete view and understanding of risk across the whole enterprise infrastructure.”

Shortlisted

