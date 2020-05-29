Best Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Solution







Forcepoint DLP delivers unified data and IP protection for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises with a focus on understanding the people who create, touch and move data, in order to protect users and data across endpoints, networks and cloud applications. The product is designed to offer visibility and control tailored for an anywhere workforce, delivering data protection that understands user behaviour, intent and therefore, risk. The product analyses how people use data, coaches them to make good decisions, and automatically prioritises cases of events.

Advanced analytics deliver accurate identification of data as well as prioritisation of incidents and cases that link together disparate events. This allows practitioners to identify those users who present the greatest risk and remediate that risk quickly.

Our judges said that Forcepoint, “Continues to be a leader in this space,” adding, “Forcepoint is established in the market, with a focus on the people risk interacting with critical data rather than numerous policies. They are looking at this from a transformation angle rather than purely per seat pricing and therefore above the other applications for best DLP.”

Highly Commended

Digital Guardian

The Digital Guardian (DG) Data Protection Platform, powered by the Digital Guardian Analytics & Reporting Cloud (DG ARC), was described by the judges as, “ a well engineered and popular solution,” with “good tooling and very relevant in today's environment.” They said it's a “good sound product that makes a difference,” noting that, “ DPL & EDR in one system is a major benefit, providing rich data on threats and incidents but also proven cost savings to the customer.”

It delivers the feature consolidation enterprises require to provide data protection from all threats, incorporating the ability to leverage the same endpoint agent, network sensor and management console to prevent data loss. This approach simplifies management and reduces the number of resources required to manage an effective DLP programme.



Highly Commended

Proofpoint

Proofpoint Information Protection ensures consistent policy enforcement across email, cloud services, on-premises file repositories and the web, shortening time to discover and protect regulated and other sensitive data by providing advanced classification technologies (smart IDs, dictionaries, proximity and contextual matching, exact data matching, fingerprinting, etc.), robust policy templates, workflows, reports, and dashboards out-of-the-box.

Our judges said: “ Proofpoint presented a quality solution and the video submitted was nice and clear at demonstrating its key features and benefits,” hence it was a, “great submission and great explanation of the capabilities of the tool.” which was described as an, “excellent product,” and a “good tactical solution, (with a) focus on building integrated solutions.”



Shortlisted

CoSoSys

Fidelis Cybersecurity