Book Review: What did you do in the cyber-war?

If I were trying to explain cyber-security to someone outside the industry I’d use examples that related to their own real life experience, maybe something like the analogies project.

But for young kids with a lack of experience, the most imaginative things they come into contact with and engage with are the fairy stories that we read them.

And that’s the approach taken by Alsid which has produced a children’s book that both makes it easier for cyber-sec pros to explain what they do at work - and also get over the basic concepts of security - including insider threat and lateral movement among others - via "The Gatekeeper’s Big Day" .

Jérôme Robert, CMO of Alsid, explains the concept behind the book: "As a former cyber-security professional myself, I know plenty of people struggle to explain to people outside the industry what it is that we do each day. This is especially true for parents, so we wanted to find a fun and simple way to show IT security pros doing what they do best, which is protecting an important asset – whether that is data or gold – from sophisticated threats.

"The story is deliberately set in a time long before IT was even a thing because as much as we love it, we don’t think anyone wants to explain the intricacies of Active Directory security to their kids. But children will absolutely understand the role of the clever gatekeeper who is the hero of the story, a character who is intended to be the equivalent of the IT security pro. And who knows, maybe we will inspire the next generation to become IT security professionals and play their own future role in defeating threats and protecting organisations."

As a parent, it gets my thumbs up, and though my kids are a bit big for reading stories to, their children will love it - and without giving too much away - of course it has a happy ending.