BT Security announced as headline sponsor for SC Awards Europe 2020

Entries close soon for SC Awards Europe 2020 which early indications suggest will be the most successful yet; we are honoured to have the endorsement of BT Security as headline sponsor for this year's Awards.

Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown, managing director of BT Security commented: "BT Security is delighted to announce that it is the headline sponsor for the SC Awards Europe 2020, the cyber security industry's most authoritative and prestigious awards. We are pleased to add our voice to the promotion of excellence in the industry, and the role to be played by recognising exemplars of best practice, whether they be companies or individuals. As an Award winner ourselves last year, winning best Managed Security Service, we know how much effort goes into entering the Awards, and how rewarding it is to be judged by respected independent experts as best in class. Last year’s event was a real 'who's who' of the leading players in this dynamic and fast moving sector, and we hope that all those who rate their own product or service will have the courage of their convictions to pit themselves against the best by entering this year's competition."

These Awards recognise and reward products and services that are standing out from the crowd and exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threat and cyber-security attacks. They also recognise specific individuals such as student of the year, diversity champion, and our highlight being CISO of the year. While product and services are paid entries, professional categories are free to enter for end users and companies entering their customer end-users.

The entry deadline is Thursday 30 January 2020 with an extended entry deadline of Thursday 13 February 2020. The shortlisted finalists will be announced on Thursday 26 March 2020, and the winners announced at gala dinner awards evening on Tuesday 2 June 2020.

For more details on entry including entry tips video, visit the Awards site.