Critical vulnerability in Microsoft Teams could lead to data theft by just looking at a picture

Security researchers have discovered a critical security vulnerability in Microsoft Teams desktop and browser instances which could lead to widespread data theft campaigns, compromised credentials, ransomware attacks and corporate espionage. According to a blog post by CyberArk, researchers found that by that leveraging a subdomain takeover vulnerability in Microsoft Teams, attackers could have used a malicious GIF to scrape user's data and ultimately take over an organisation’s entire roster of Teams accounts. As users wouldn’t have to share the GIF – just see it --to be impacted, it has the ability to spread automatically.

Researchers said that the vulnerability would have affected every user who uses the Teams desktop or web browser version.

The flaw lies in the way Teams passes the authentication access token to image resources. Every time Teams is opened, the client creates a new temporary token or access token. This access token, in the form of JWT, is created by Microsoft’s authorisation and the authentication server – “login.microsoftonline.com.“

The Teams client uses one of the created tokens to allow a user to see images shared with them or by them, as those images are stored on Microsoft’s servers which applies authorisation control. This token called “skype token,” can also be seen as a cookie named “skypetoken_asm.” Microsoft validates both the authtoken and a second Skype token via *.teams.microsoft.com.

Researchers found two vulnerable Microsoft subdomains “aadsync-test.teams.microsoft.com” and “data-dev.teams.microsoft.com”.

“If an attacker can somehow force a user to visit the sub-domains that have been taken over, the victim’s browser will send this cookie to the attacker’s server, and the attacker (after receiving the authtoken) can create a skype token. After doing all of this, the attacker can steal the victim’s Teams account data,” researchers said.

Researchers created a proof of concept that only needs to the victim to view the Gif for the attack to work.

“The fact that the victim needs only to see the crafted message to be impacted is a nightmare from a security perspective. Every account that could have been impacted by this vulnerability could also have been a spreading point to all other company accounts. The vulnerability can also be sent to groups (a.k.a Teams), which makes it even easier for an attacker to get control over users faster and with fewer steps,” said researchers.

Researchers said that they worked with Microsoft Security Research Center under Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure after finding the account takeover vulnerability. Microsoft quickly deleted the misconfigured DNS records of the two subdomains, which were exposed to take over.