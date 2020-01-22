CyberRisk Alliance appoints David Longobardi Chief Content Officer

CyberRisk Alliance ("CRA"), a US-based business intelligence company serving the cyber-security and information risk management marketplace, and owner of SC Media, yesterday announced the appointment of David Longobardi as Chief Content Officer. In this new role, David will design and execute the company’s content strategy and manage content operations across all platforms.

David Longobardi, chief content officer, CRA

David’s mission includes unlocking the value of the company’s expanding portfolio of business information properties to build a world-class resource for cybersecurity professionals, including the development of paid content and the launch of a research business. He will also serve as a member of CRA’s Executive Committee.

Longobardi brings comprehensive experience in content strategy and management for information brands serving professional communities and deep subject-matter expertise in financial services and business technology.

Longobardi was most recently Chief Content Officer of SourceMedia, where he led the integration and digital transformation of the company’s content operations across all channels and markets, launched research and content studio capabilities, developed subscription products and services, and introduced a unified content and audience engagement model. Before that, he was Editor in Chief of American Banker, a role in which he reset the storied brand’s editorial direction — expanding its online presence and readership, implementing a hybrid paywall strategy, and introducing high-growth brand extensions. David’s teams have won numerous honors, including General Excellence awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing & Writing (2019, 2017) and Neal Awards for Best Media Brand (2018, 2016) and Best Website (2016, 2014).

"I’m excited and honored to become part of CyberRisk Alliance and to join this great team in serving this consequential professional community," Longobardi said. "CRA is assembling a powerful portfolio of businesses, brands and partnerships, and tremendous subject-matter expertise — and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to build on such a strong foundation."

"David has the depth of experience and the vision that will enable CRA to achieve the audience-focused, datadriven content strategy our broader mission requires," said CRA President John Whelan. "I’m looking forward to having him on our leadership team and to working with him as we serve this important and growing marketplace."

"David’s appointment continues CRA’s progress toward assembling a critical mass of assets and talent at CRA," said Chief Executive Officer and Founder Doug Manoni. "He is a great partner with strong strategic acumen and a track record building business information assets, driving revenue growth, and delivering high-quality professional content and experiences."

About CyberRisk Alliance: CyberRisk Alliance is a business intelligence company founded by Doug Manoni and Growth Catalyst Partners in November 2018 to serve the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace. The company comprises a diversified portfolio of business information products and services with a shared mission of informing, educating and training business professionals, while building community and facilitating commerce. The company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy through organic product development and targeted acquisitions and partnerships. Led by a collaborative and accomplished team of entrepreneurs, operators and investors, CRA’s portfolio currently includes SC Media, InfoSec World Conference and Expo, Security Leadership Exchanges, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum and Cybersecurity Collaborative. For more information, visit www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About Growth Catalyst Partners: Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on information, marketing and tech-enabled services businesses. GCP’s strategy involves targeting growth segments of industries and identifying market leading companies with breakout potential. GCP partners with top executives within those industries and provides capital and expertise to the incumbent management teams of the targeted businesses. GCP was founded by veteran private equity investor Jim TenBroek and leading investment banker Scott Peters, who have led hundreds of transactions and successful investments in services businesses for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.growthcatalystpartners.com.

First published on SC Media US.