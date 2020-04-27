DASA awards further £1m to develop cyber-attack prediction and counter attack tech

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is awarding a further £1 million in phase two funding to three teams to develop technology that predicts and counters cyber-attacks. Seven proposals received nearly £1 million in funding during Phase 1 – bringing the total funding to about £2 million. DASA says it finds and funds exploitable technology and innovative solutions to give UK defence and security a strategic advantage over adversaries while boosting UK prosperity.

The three lead organisations, collaborating with three additional organisations, awarded funding in Phase 2 of the DASA ‘Predictive Cyber Analytics’ competition are:

Bristol-based RiskAware Ltd awarded around £450,000 in collaboration with the University of Southampton

Vauxhall-based decisionLab awarded nearly £240,000 in collaboration with DIEM Analytics and Actica

Gloucestershire-based Montvieux Limited awarded nearly £250,000

Their work will develop, adapt and merge the new approaches explored in Phase 1 of the competition, to proactively defend deployed UK military systems and networks from the rapidly growing threat of offensive cyber-action from aggressive adversaries.

In a press statement project manager Rebecca Duncan said: “Cyber-security has been in an arms race for decades, with hackers continuously exploiting new vulnerabilities while developers race to patch them. This DASA competition looks to get the UK ahead of these threats and better prepare us against – and even predict - future cyber-attacks.

“As our understanding of adversaries and attack patterns improves, increased computing power and data growth continues to drive the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution with multiple new possibilities emerging to keep the UK safe and prosperous.”

DASA delivery manager Robert Hammond-Smith added: “Phase 2 seeks to further develop and enhance the predictive approaches while adapting them to the military environment. The work will allow MOD to better anticipate and mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks.”