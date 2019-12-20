Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) wins GRC award

The UK DWP’s Enterprise Security and Risk Management (ESRM) team beat 450 global organisations to win the Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Journey award at the 2019 UK GRC Summit.

The bi-annual GRC Summit held in the UK and USA brings together experts from government and within the business: awards are presented for work that has contributed an outstanding commitment to GRC.

In winning this award, the ESRM team has been recognised for making a positive impact in the organisation and across the wider industry. Stuart Frost, Head of ESRM, advocated and supported his team in becoming certified GRC professionals. He said: "I’m enormously proud of our GRC journey. To beat off competition from so many companies is testament to how we’ve matured as an organisation and the knowledge and capability of our colleagues."

The organisation is now eliminating silos and the duplication of work by promoting collaboration across the business and underpinning integrated processes. DWP reports that it has benefited from improved decision-making and senior stakeholders now receive accurate and timely security risk information which has allowed them to optimise IT investments.

Stuart added: "We were the first UK government department to introduce a GRC culture and supporting software. At times it has been challenging, but this visible, integrated approach will benefit us for years to come".