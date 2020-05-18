Make a diary date for the SC Awards Europe 2020 - online, 4pm, 2nd, 3rd, 4th of June.

This year’s SC Awards Europe 2020 will be an entirely online event due to the Coronavirus putting a temporary halt to major industry gatherings.
Instead, spread over three days - at 4pm on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June - results will be announced during a live streamed event on the SC Awards website.
Our esteemed independent judges have completed their deliberations and whittled down constants to a shortlist of high scoring finalists. And in June we announce who are the top entrants taking home the Winner’s and Highly Commended Awards.
The event provides a showcase for the best in cyber-security, encouraging and recognising excellence - both technology and people who are contributing to making cyberspace safer. Our headline sponsor, promoting the cause of excellence in cybersecurity, is BT.
We’ll be providing a write up with judges comments, encouraging tweeting of celebrations with the hashtag #SCAwardsEurope and SC will also be tweeting an announcement of the winners’s success on @SCmagazineUK. So if you are Highly Commended or a Winner, do take a picture of your celebrations, tweet it, use the hashtag above and we’ll put it on our TwitterWall, and let us all share in your success!
Good Luck!
The running order for the different categories/days is as follows:
Tuesday 2nd June
Welcome
Best Incident Response Solution
Best Authentication Technology
Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection
Best Data Leakage Protection Solution
Best SIEM Solution
Best Identity Management Solution
Best IOT/IIOT Solution
Best Managed Security Solution
Best Threat Intelligence Solution
Best Security Team
Wednesday 3rd June
Welcome
Best Mobile Security Solution
Best Privileged Access Management Solution
Best Regulatory Tools and Compliance Solution
Best Customer Service
Best Cloud Computing Security Solution
Best use of Machine Learning
Best Vulnerability Management
Best Risk Management
Best SME Solution
Editor’s Choice
Thursday 4th June
Best Endpoint Technology
Best Email Security Solution
Best Enterprise Security Solution
Best Emerging Technology
Diversity Champion
Student of the year
Best Professional Training Programme or Education Programme
Best Security Company
Outstanding Contribution
CISO of the Year