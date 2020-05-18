Make a diary date for the SC Awards Europe 2020 - online, 4pm, 2nd, 3rd, 4th of June.

This year’s SC Awards Europe 2020 will be an entirely online event due to the Coronavirus putting a temporary halt to major industry gatherings.

Instead, spread over three days - at 4pm on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June - results will be announced during a live streamed event on the SC Awards website.

Our esteemed independent judges have completed their deliberations and whittled down constants to a shortlist of high scoring finalists. And in June we announce who are the top entrants taking home the Winner’s and Highly Commended Awards.

The event provides a showcase for the best in cyber-security, encouraging and recognising excellence - both technology and people who are contributing to making cyberspace safer. Our headline sponsor, promoting the cause of excellence in cybersecurity, is BT.

We’ll be providing a write up with judges comments, encouraging tweeting of celebrations with the hashtag #SCAwardsEurope and SC will also be tweeting an announcement of the winners’s success on @SCmagazineUK. So if you are Highly Commended or a Winner, do take a picture of your celebrations, tweet it, use the hashtag above and we’ll put it on our TwitterWall, and let us all share in your success!

Good Luck!

The running order for the different categories/days is as follows:

Tuesday 2nd June

Welcome

Best Incident Response Solution

Best Authentication Technology

Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection

Best Data Leakage Protection Solution

Best SIEM Solution

Best Identity Management Solution

Best IOT/IIOT Solution

Best Managed Security Solution

Best Threat Intelligence Solution

Best Security Team

Wednesday 3rd June

Welcome

Best Mobile Security Solution

Best Privileged Access Management Solution

Best Regulatory Tools and Compliance Solution

Best Customer Service

Best Cloud Computing Security Solution

Best use of Machine Learning

Best Vulnerability Management

Best Risk Management

Best SME Solution

Editor’s Choice

Thursday 4th June

Best Endpoint Technology

Best Email Security Solution

Best Enterprise Security Solution

Best Emerging Technology

Diversity Champion

Student of the year

Best Professional Training Programme or Education Programme

Best Security Company

Outstanding Contribution

CISO of the Year