Early launch today for government-backed cyber training as students go online

The government-backed online cybersecurity training programme has seen more than 65,000 students take part in recent years.

Cyber Discovery was first launched in the school year 2017/18 and aims to help close the UK’s cybersecurity skills gap by inspiring teenagers to pursue a career in the industry.

It has been led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and delivered by global IT security training organisation SANS Institute.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “This initiative gives teenagers something fun and educational to do from home and provides a glimpse into the life of a cybersecurity professional.

“We have a world-leading cyber sector protecting the country and our digital economy and we must continue to inspire the next generation of talent to help maintain this position.

“As the assessment phase opens I encourage all teens who enjoy a challenge to put their skills to the test.”

The programme includes an initial assessment stage called CyberStart Assess; CyberStart Game and CyberStart Essentials, designed to enhance the skills of those who have made it through the initial assessment stage.

It normally kicks-off at the start of the new school year in September but this year begins today, on 2 June.

It will give students aged 13-18, currently studying away from the classroom, the opportunity to take part in the ‘CyberStart Assess’ phase during the summer.

Those that qualify for the advanced learning phases of the programme will begin in October.

James Lyne, CTO at SANS Institute and one of the creators of the programme, said: "Cyber attacks continue to make headline news on an almost weekly basis – the demand for skilled people to secure the technology that we rely on has never been greater. The third year of the Cyber Discovery programme again saw many highly talented young people take part, many of whom are now motivated to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

"With so many young people spending time away from school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we were happy to bring forward the all-new assessment phase of the 2020/21 programme.

"This is an ideal opportunity for students to put their problem-solving skills to the test with a range of fun, interactive challenges where they’ll get to try out cracking codes and solving tricky problems.

"Those that are successful will then go on to enhance their skills in the core stages of Cyber Discovery. The UK needs cyber defenders and technologists to secure our increasingly digital future.”

Cyber Discovery is a part of the government's wider CyberFirst UK skills programme for young people, with registration online.