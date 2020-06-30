FREE SC Digital Congress 2020 - Watch from home, best practice on protecting staff doing the same

If your diary/workload didn’t allow you to attend the SC Digital Congress yesterday, you can still do so on catchup - ok, on the website - with the full proceedings available here.

There are some really interesting presentations along with insights from practitioners on how they have tackled securing working from home in their organisations. These included a candid explanation by Ian West, Chief of the NATO Cyber Security Centre within the NATO Communications and Information Agency describing how NATO ran through its contingency plan A, B, C and D to cope with the developing pandemic.

The Congress opened with a welcome address by Tony Morbin, Editor In Chief, SC who informed delegates that the event was taking place on the 30th anniversary of the Computer Misuse act - introduced in response to one of SC’s founders, Steve Gold, being found guilty of hacking into Prince Philip’s Prestel account, but there being no law that he had broken - hence the change in the law. Tony went on to note how the lack of security back then - when just 0.5 percent of the population was online and mostly faced those hacking for fun - was now replaced by a world of organised crime and state actors - compounded by the added vulnerability of sudden, large scale working from home by staff at all levels, without the security of on-site protections - and a focus of the day’s sessions would be on how to secure data in this new work from home environment.

Raj Samani, Chief Scientist, Fellow, McAfee, provided the opening keynote address - Cyber Security in the ‘New Normal - read the summary here- and go to the video here.

More reports summaries are to follow but the rest of the Agenda's sessions, which follow below, can be seen in full for free, available here.

The opening keynote was followed by a Panel Discussion: The Future Outlook of the Cyber Security Industry – Women, Diversity and its Increased Importance in ‘New Normal’ of Working from Home. It asks the questions - How has the ‘new normal’ of increased working from home changed the priorities of cyber security professionals? How can the industry address the skills gap, bias in AI and societal perceptions to encourage more women to enter the industry? And, as the cyber security industry is ever changing and developing at a rapid pace, what will be the next’black swan’ for professionals to prepare for?

Possibly the most powerful influencer on Women in cyber in the UK, Moderator Jane Frankland, founder & CEO, Cyber Security Capital & the IN Security Movement chaired a high powered panel, with valuable contributions from the expert panel of Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA, (ISC)2; Victoria Baines, visiting research fellow, University of Oxford; Sarah Lucas, head of cyber security and digital identity, department for digital culture, Music and Sport and Mahbubul Islam CSyP, chief information security officer, HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS).

Breakout sessions included:

Security Secrets – Why Leading SOC Teams Have Cloud-y Vision by Matthias Maier, Security Expert, Splunk

What the future of security operations centres (SOCs) and job roles will look like

How the SOC Team needs to be strategically embedded in DevOps

How to ensure and monitor compliance with an organization’s security policy across multi-cloud services

How DevOps’ principles can be practiced in the SOC operating model

What it looks like to plan and establish a SOC in the cloud

Starting your plan and how to communicate it to management

How to prevent, detect and react to ransomware incidents by Dinis Cruz, SVP of Engineering and CISO, Glasswall Solutions

What are the most effective solutions (people, process and technology) that help with preventing Ransomware incidents?

Once you are are a victim of an attack, what are techniques you can use to gain an advantage on the malicious behaviour? (which will dramatically reduce the impact of the attack)

What should the focus be during and after an incident so that the business and customer impact of the incident is minimised?

The importance of the endpoint in a Zero Trust world by Richard Archdeacon, Advisory CISO, EMEA, Duo and Alex Morgan, Customer Solutions Engineer, Duo

Moving trust to the endpoint

Key elements of device health

What are the main lessons learned?

Security and the Cloud – The Missing Ingredient? Identity by Max Faun, EMEA head of business consulting, Okta

Mobile and cloud proliferation has exposed organisations to much higher risks for potential hacks and attacks. The traditional perimeter is crumbling under the weight of these threats, making it imperative to re-examine traditional security approaches. IAM must now take centre stage to defend against identity-based security breaches.

This session discusses the best practices and success factors to dramatically reduce attack surfaces and vectors.

Topics include: Credential theft and compromise; Gaps in the security landscape; The missing ingredient, Identity; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication; Strategic direction for identity-driven security.

Quick Fire Case Study, How to become a sought after leader in the cyber security world by Jane Frankland, Founder & CEO, Cyber Security Capital & the IN Security Movement

Quick Fire Case Study Lessons learnt from an endpoint being compromised and the processes that have been implemented to prevent it happening again by Ken Galvin, Senior Product Manager, Quest.

European Data Security Requires a Zero Trust Approach – Insights from the 2020 Thales Data Threat Report by Chris Harris, director of sales engineering EMEA, Thales.

How are the adoption of digital transformation technologies, especially cloud, putting sensitive data at greater risk?

What are the data security challenges facing European enterprises today?

How can your organization be most effective when selecting the right tools to protect their sensitive data?

The Next Step – re-appraising the security risk associated with a growing remote workforce by Ed Rowley, Sr manager, technical sales EMEA, Proofpoint

Many organisations have transitioned to a new way of working, with many more employees working remotely or in different ways. But, with this new norm, many organisations have increased their security risk inadvertently. We will discuss the evolving threats and how to protect your organisation in the best way possible.

How can you be proactive rather than reactive when securing your endpoints? by George Petre, senior sales engineer, CrowdStrike.

Successful cybersecurity operations understand the limitations of automated, passive detection technologies, and how these limitations can lead to a silent failure scenario. On this session we’ll be covering the hot topic of threat hunting and its benefits:

Threat Hunting: What it is and what it isn’t.

Why do we even need threat hunting?

Threat hunting trends and where is it headed?

A live demonstration by Ken Munro of PenTest Partners - well worth a watch on the latest hacks that this leading ethical hacker - penetration tester - is getting up to to locate vulnerabilities and encourage companies to address their security weaknesses.

CISO Panel Discussion: Leadership Lessons & Best Practice in Unprecedented Times

Allocating the right security budget when the risk and threats have increased but the economy has shrunk

Data Compliance, Management & Security: Cloud storage vs. own data centres: how do you know what to store where?

How can you map your supply chain cyber security dependencies to identify the ‘weakest link’?

How can you prepare for the upcoming M&A cycle?

Moderator Tony Morbin, Editor In Chief, SC Media UK asks an expert panel of Paul Harragan, Director, EY; Becky Pinkard, CISO, Aldermore Bank PLC, and Siân John, Director EMEA/APJ Cybersecurity Strategy, Microsoft about the role of a CISO today and their priorities as staff work from home.

Presentations included: The Storm before ‘The Cloud’ by Richard Cassidy, senior director, security strategy, Exabeam.

The TTPs & cybercrime eco-systems currently affecting cloud environments

Critical security practices needed to mitigate the impacts of a cloud breach

Insights into transforming Cloud SecOps to better connect security and GRC needs

The Ransomware Threat -From Recent Years to Today, by Christine Bejerasco, VP, tactical defence unit, F-Secure

What can you do in your organisation in order to render ransomware harmless?

Can you trust the ransomware actors to decrypt your files?

What are other threats to organisations today that are either as dangerous or more dangerous than ransomware?

A Guide to Application Security: What to Look for and Why by Anna Chiang, senior product marketing manager, Synopsys and Utsav Sanghani, senior product manager, Synopsys

Learn about development workflows and the tools developers need to stay productive

How do you evaluate different AppSec tools

What features should you look for in an AppSec tool?

Panel Discussion: Big is better, but also more complicated -Understanding the risks when scaling up your cloud and network

When using multiple cloud environments, where do traditional perimeter defenses fail?

How can you manage identity and access management when employees are working from home and using personal equipment?

What are the key risk factors to consider when scaling up your cloud or going hybrid?

Why is cloud risk a shared risk?

Moderator, Tony Morbin, Editor, SC Media UK; Panelists, James Hanlon, director of security specialisation, EMEA, Splunk; Anna Chiang, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Synopsys and Utsav Sanghani, senior product manager, Synopsys; Chris Harris, Director of Sales Engineering EMEA, Thales; Dai Davis, partner, Percy Crow Davis & Co.

Panel Discussion: Show me the money – How to protect yourself from the most expensive attack

The human element: how can you create a ‘human firewall’?

Where do you prioritise incident response planning?

Your cyber hygiene: How can you identify and address entry points on the cyber kill chain?

Moderator Nick Ioannou, head of IT, Ratcliffe Groves Partnership, panelists, Adam Wedgbury, head of cyber security innovation & scouting, Airbus; John Scott, head of security education, Bank of England; Chris Goettl, director, product management, security, Ivanti; James Alderman, sales engineer, BlackBerry; Dinis Cruz, SVP of engineering and CISO, Glasswall Solutions.

Panel Discussion: Endpoints are just the starting point: Understanding your endpoint risk

Visibility of endpoints: what is best practice for endpoint risk assessments in order to ensure you identify risk effectively?

What are the benefits of synergising your protections to give a 360 understanding of your endpoint?

What pragmatic and cost effective endpoint protection is available for smaller or medium businesses?

Moderator Nasser Fattah, managing director cyber, IT and third party risk management, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group; Speakers, Amit Basu, vice president, chief information officer & chief information security officer, International Seaways; Stuart Jackson, senior director cybersecurity technical leader EMEA, BlackBerry; Ken Galvin, senior product manager, Quest; Richard Archdeacon, advisory CISO, EMEA, Duo.

Closing Keynote: What comes next? Moving on from the New Normal by Ian West, Chief, NATO Cyber Security Centre.

Closing Remarks & Summation by Tony Morbin, Editor in Chief of SC Magazine UK.