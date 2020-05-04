‘Ghost’ plane hack could cause mid-air crash

The potential to confuse pilots with fake alerts while duping a plane’s autopilot navigation system has been identified by penetration tester Ken Munro of Pen Test partners.

The ‘Crying Wolf’ attack seeks to exploit vulnerabilities in the Traffic Alert & Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) that was was first developed in the early 1980s. It uses transponders on aircraft to communicate with other nearby planes about their distance, altitude, and where they are heading. Normally, a TCAS alert would sound if two aircraft are on collision course. But in a recent blog post, Munro says that certain autopilot modes, especially on the Airbus, the plane automatically follows the TCAS and climbs or descends with no help from the pilot.

It has also been shown that it is possible to conjure up “fake” traffic with the TCAS.

Pent Test Partners also investigated how planes on autopilot would respond in such scenarios.

In his blog, Munro wrote: “Creating real alerts is perfectly possible, but very dangerous and very illegal. We were therefore restricted to working on flight simulators.”

The simulator model had its limitations, he conceded, but added as they are used for approved training it should deal with TCAS alerts in much the same was as real planes.

The TCAS uses two types of secondary surveillance radar transponders to work out the height and location of a plane, one with a 24bit aircraft address along with altitude and GPS-derived position data called “mode S”, the other with a four digit transponder code and altitude information called “Mode C”.

The Mode S is easy to decode and a cheap, while a US$ 10, DVB USB dongle can be used to collect and plot the aircraft data.

‘Stacks’ of at least three fake or ‘ghost’ aircraft were needed to force a plane to climb more than 3,000 feet per minute, he added.

The most likely reponse from a pilot would be turn off TCAS resolution advisories, because ‘ghost’ planes do not show up on radar, according to a recent research from Oxford University.

But as Munro points out, even this disabling of the TCAS RA, would leave pilots less able to deal with a legitimate TCAS alert, so a form of ‘Crying Wolf’ attack.