A guide to the UK's top universities for cyber-security

The UK government’s department for digital, culture, media & sport (DCMS) this month published a report on the cyber talent gap. The key finding was that only two-thirds of the cyber security-related vacancies announced over the past three years could be filled. The revelation was hardly surprising, industry insiders told SC Media UK, but the fact remains that formal training facilities in cyber-security have not been able to bridge the gap between industry demand and talent supply.
Still a nascent industry, there are plenty of talented seasoned practitioners operating at the highest levels who did not come into the industry via the education route. The industry always needs people with experience, which it rightly prizes higher than academic credentials - but that's not a recipie to fix the skills shortage over the longer term.
Tom Van de Wiele, principal security consultant at F-Secure, told SC Media UK during a conversation last year. He attributed the talent shortage in cyber-security to the lack of structured, university-level education in the domain.
James Lyne, CTO for SANS Institute, agreed telling SC Media UK that the talent gap will continue to widen.
Talent needed
“Cyber-security plays a crucial role in almost every part of technology, and frankly our everyday lives here in 2020. The requirement for a diverse, highly skilled and substantial talent pool of cyber-security practitioners will only grow more significant in the years ahead with our increasing dependence on technology,” he said.
Even though formal training, internships, and industry-proven certifications are helping move the needle, there is still a significant hole that needs to be filled today, Lyne said.
“It is important that businesses recognise there are multiple paths into the industry and proving skills – whether via the academic route or via internships and other government/industry initiatives. The key is that everyone can demonstrate their skills practically to combat the cyber-criminals. Encouraging though it is to see progress, as an industry and a nation we still have a lot of work to do,” he explained
The rising incidence of teen-hackers more or less convinced the industry and the regulators that there is an abundance of talent in the wild, with a tendency to turn black-hat because crime does not ask for certifications or experience while formal employment does.
The government has been doing its bit by running successful programmes such as Cyber Discovery, which has covered three years of identifying cyber-talent among teenagers. SANS oversees the execution of the project.
Daniel Milnes, who took part in Cyber Discovery this year, has already gone on to secure a job in cyber-security straight out of school, said Lyne. Many of the previous students have also passed a GIAC (Global Information Assurance Certification) examination, a coveted qualification that is normally achieved by professionals with significant cyber-security experience in the workplace.
"As I came to the end of my GCSEs, I was expecting two more years of education before beginning a career in systems administration, but then I attended a presentation about Cyber Discovery. I decided to sign up as just something to pass the time, but quickly found myself chasing topics I'd never even considered before,” Daniel said of his experience.
“When I started, I couldn't have told you the first thing about web application security, cryptology, digital forensics, and the countless other topics covered. To be able to learn about and practise them for free was amazing. I've made friends through the programme, pushed my existing skills to their limits, and learnt so many more, so much so that I'm now working as a cyber-security consultant, which is something I would never have dreamed of before Cyber Discovery."
The government has also been maintaining its focus on formal training in cyber-security. The NSCS has recently updated its list of accredited courses in cyber-security. The government has been helping build research capacities in chosen universities that were deemed Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Research. The revised list of 2019 featured 19 universities.
Certification or experience?
SC Media UK has identified more than 70 institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate training in computer science, many of which have dedicated cyber-security courses. However, academic training in cyber-security still largely remains an offshoot of computer science.
“Academic qualifications in cyber-security are still relatively new and it’s only now that graduates are starting to come through the system. So academically it’s still a young discipline,” said Lyne.
“There are some exceptions to this rule such as the long-standing study of cryptography, which even today is often led by academia. It’s great that more universities are now offering cyber-security courses as it all helps to spread awareness of cyber-security as a career choice and to provide some routes into the industry for young people.”
Potential students still need guidance on choosing their course as it is important to match the level of technical detail with their needs. Moreover, the ever-changing nature of the industry makes it imperative that those teaching the courses must be active in the industry and have real-world, ongoing practical experience.
“As we all know, the pace of change in our industry exceeds most other disciplines so this is a really critical part of choosing any course. The NCSC has a list of certified courses, which is a great place to start, but don’t be afraid to ask the universities providing the courses detailed questions about the syllabus,” he suggested.
“It’s important that you get it right and remember there are multiple paths – including not taking a traditional academic approach but proving your hands-on skills with industry certification and training.”
The DCMS report mentioned that 43 percent of the vacant cyber-related opportunities could not be filled because the applicants lacked technical skills or knowledge.
“We hear a lot about the shortage of staff in the cyber-security industry, but in most countries the issue is more of a skills shortage than a headcount shortage, and sometimes even simply the issue of recognising the talent people already have,” Lyne pointed out.
“There are lots of initiatives that exist to tackle the problem but it can be difficult to scale these up to tackle such a widespread and complicated issue. There are many different roles within cyber-security, and new technologies and working practices like cloud and remote working mean the requirements are always changing.”
More talent sources
With digital transformation sweeping across sectors, organisations are recruiting cyber-talent from complementary disciplines: IT practitioners, developers, engineers etc..
The industry, particularly cyber-security companies, are doing their bit by providing research, detection and protection services to companies and individuals, with a shared ethos of working together on intelligence and new threat information for the greater good. Several academic institutions worldwide are conducting top-class research.
“However, there is no central initiative pulling this together and almost all research is being done piecemeal within different organisations and nations and shared sporadically, and the very nature of cyber-security means it is difficult to fully share all intelligence, such as the ones on nation state actors,” noted Lyne.
“Organisations like the NCSC are important because they operate independently from the commercial world and play a key role in informing and educating business and the public. The NCSC since its inception has demonstrated significant value here and I am excited to see how they will continue to shape collaboration. With cyber-criminals being organised and operating collaboratively on an international scale, it is crucial the security community, organisations and government continue to work on resource sharing, research and intelligence exchange so as not to leave ourselves at a disadvantage.”
Accreditation of formal training courses is a first step, and there are a multitude of types of accreditation that suit different jobs in industry, timeframes and styles of learning, said Lyne.
“Accreditation is powerful to help buyers understand what works, and standardisation can make choices easier for consumers – but they have to be extremely carefully aligned to the actual requirements of business and the problem in hand, or they can become a systematic way of reducing quality, innovation and choice,” he said.
“The most critical component of certification for me is demonstrable alignment to the skills that businesses need from practitioners on a hands-on basis. There are multiple ways for students to learn; more than ever before, it is important students are savvy customers about what will work best for them to get to jobs and help us make life harder for cyber-criminals,” he added.
Where to study?
SC Media UK has put together an overview of cyber-related formal training offered by UK Universities. The ranking of institutions offering computer science studiesis is drawn from the global ranking of universities issued annually by the Times Higher Education. The institutions are listed below based on that order. Institutions that offer NCSC-accredited courses, but opted out of the ranking, have been listed at the end.
This is NOT a ranking of cyber-security courses or computing courses, and SC Media UK fully acknowledges that highly esteemed cyber-security courses that would make the top five in anyone’s list, would have achieved a higher ranking for their cyber course than their institution as a whole. Similarly, while we think it hugely relevant to note those institutions whose degrees are certified by the NCSC, we also acknowledge that there are institutions doing great work in specialist areas.
Finally - this is our first iteration of this list - one we hope to expand upon and refine over the years. Any ranking is likely to be a crude guide, and finding out what course is best for you and your skill set will require you to do the groundwork yourself. But hopefully our list will point you in the right direction as to what is available. Times Higher Education and the Higher Education Statistics Agency offer more details for further research.
SC Media UK - Cyber/Computer Science course guide
University of Oxford
Global rank: 1
No. of FTE Students: 20,664
No. of students per staff: 11.2
International Students: 41%
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Software and Systems Security
University of Cambridge
Global rank: 3
No. of FTE Students: 18,978
No. of students per staff: 10.9
International Students: 37%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BA (Hons) Computer Science
Imperial College London
Global rank: 10
No. of FTE Students: 16,760
No. of students per staff: 11.7
International Students: 56%
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MEng Computing (Security and Reliability)
University College London
Global rank: 15
No. of FTE Students: 32,665
No. of students per staff: 10.6
International Students: 52%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:MSc in Information Security
University of Edinburgh
Global rank: 30
No. of FTE Students: 29,433
No. of students per staff: 12.8
International Students: 41%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MInf Informatics
MEng Electronics and Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Artificial Intelligence & Computer Science
BSc Artificial Intelligence
BEng Software Engineering
BEng Electronics and Computer Science
BEng Computer Science
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science and Management Science
BSc Computer Science and Physics
King’s College London
Global rank: 36
No. of FTE Students: 26,057
No. of students per staff: 12.9
International Students: 44%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security; MSc in Data Science
University of Manchester
Global rank: 55
No. of FTE Students: 37,038
No. of students per staff: 14.4
International Students: 40%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science with Industrial Experience
MEng Software Engineering
MEng Artificial Intelligence
MEng Computer Systems Engineering
MEng Artificial Intelligence with Industrial Experience;
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
Bsc Information Technology Management for Business
BSc Computer Science
BSc Artificial Intelligence
Bsc Software Engineering with Industrial Experience
BSc Artificial Intelligence with Industrial Experience
BSc Computer Science (Human Computer Interaction);
University of Birmingham
Global rank: 101-125
No. of FTE Students: 29,542
No. of students per staff: 15.5
International Students: 29%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc Data Science
University of Bristol
Global rank: 101-125
No. of FTE Students: 21,783
No. of students per staff: 13.6
International Students: 27%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science with Study in Continental Europe
MEng Computer Science
MEng Computer Science and Electronics
MEng Computer Science with Innovation
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BEng Computer Science and Electronics
Queen Mary University of London
Global rank: 101-125
No. of FTE Students: 17,799
No. of students per staff: 14.1
International Students: 43%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science with a Year Abroad
MSci Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Experience
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Industrial Experience
BEng Computer Systems Engineering with a Year Abroad
BSc Eng Creative Computing
BEng Computer Systems Engineering with Industrial Experience
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with a Year Abroad
BSc Eng Creative Computing with a Year Abroad
BSc Science & Engineering Foundation Programme
BSc Computer Science with Management (ITMB) with Industrial Experience
BSc Eng Creative Computing with Industrial Experience
BEng Computer Systems Engineering
University of Southampton
Global rank: 101-125
No. of FTE Students: 23,863
No. of students per staff: 13.7
International Students: 34%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
University of Surrey
Global rank: 101-125
No. of FTE Students: 13,125
No. of students per staff: 16
International Students: 37%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Information Security
Lancaster University
Global rank: 126-150
No. of FTE Students: 12,657
No. of students per staff: 12.5
International Students: 38%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
University of Nottingham
Global rank: 126-150
No. of FTE Students: 29,699
No. of students per staff: 14.6
International Students: 29%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Electronic and Computer Technology SCU
MSci Computer Science including International Year
MSci Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence including International Year; MSci Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
MSci Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science IUVNU
BSc Computer Science BINUS
BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence BINUS
BSc Computer Science with Year in Industry
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence with Year in Industry
Queen’s University Belfast
Global rank: 151-175
No. of FTE Students: 17,747
No. of students per staff: 17.2
International Students: 36%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Applied Cyber Security
University of Warwick
Global rank: 151-175
No. of FTE Students: 20,599
No. of students per staff: 13.2
International Students: 41%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security and Management; MSc in Cyber Security Engineering
Durham University
Global rank: 176-200
No. of FTE Students: 16,963
No. of students per staff: 14.8
International Students: 30%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security and Management
MSc in Cyber Security Engineering
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science with Foundation
University of Essex
Global rank: 176-200
No. of FTE Students: 11,923
No. of students per staff: 16.1
International Students: 39%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science (Integrated Masters)
MSci Computer Science (Integrated Masters, including placement year)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science (Including Year Abroad)
BSc Computer Science (including placement year)
BSc Computer Science (including foundation year)
BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Placement Year)
BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Foundation Year)
BEng Computers with Electronics (Including Year Abroad)
BEng Computers with Electronics (including placement year)
BSc Data Science and Analytics
BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Year Abroad)
BEng Computers with Electronics (including Foundation Year)
BEng Computer Networks
BEng Computer Networks (including placement year)
BEng Computer Networks (Including Year Abroad)
University of Leicester
Global rank: 176-200
No. of FTE Students:14,645
No. of students per staff: 14.3
International Students: 32%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc Advanced Computer Science
MSc Advanced Software Engineering; MSc Cloud Computing
MSc Human Technology Interaction
Brunel University London
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 10,961
No. of students per staff: 16.3
International Students: 36%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Business Computing (Social Media)
BSC Computer Science (Software Engineering)
BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering) with Placement Year
BSc Business Computing (eBusiness)
BSc Computer Science (Network Computing)
BSc Computer Science (Network Computing) with Placement Year
BSc Computer Science
BSc Business Computing (Human-Computer Interaction)
BEng Computer Systems Engineering
BSc Mathematics and Computing with Integrated Foundation Year
BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)
BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) with Placement Year
BSc Mathematics and Computing with an Integrated Foundation Year with Placement Year
BSc Computer Science with Placement Year
BSc Business Computing (eBusiness) with Placement Year
BSc Business Computing (Human-Computer Interaction) with Placement Year
BSc Business Computing (Social Media) with Placement Year
De Montfort University
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 19,093
No. of students per staff: 19.5
International Students: 27%
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Cyber Security
MSc Cyber Technology
University of Exeter
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 21,451
No. of students per staff: 17.6
International Students: 28%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc Computer Science
MSc Computer Science and Mathematics
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Industrial Placement
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics
BSc Computer Science
BEng Electronic Engineering and Computer Science
University of Glasgow
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 25,357
No. of students per staff: 15.4
International Students: 37%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Software Engineering (Faster Route)
MA Computing Science/Business & Management
MA Computing Science/Greek
MSci Software Engineering
MA Computing Science/English Literature
MA Computing Science/Music
MSci Software Engineering with Work Placement
MSci Computing Science and Physics
MSci Computing Science
MSci Computing Science (Faster Route)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Bachelor of Science (with Honours)
BSc Computing Science
BSc Electronic and Software Engineering
BSc Software Engineering (Faster Route)
BEng Electronic and Software Engineering
University of Liverpool
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 23,057
No. of students per staff: 13.8
International Students: 33%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science with a Year in Industry
MEng Computer Science and Electronic Engineering
MEng Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Software Development with a Year in Industry
BSc Computer Science with Software Development
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science (with a Year in Industry)
BSc Computer Science (Foundation) (1+3)
Middlesex University
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 15,649
No. of students per staff: 18
International Students: 45%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Information Technology with Foundation Year
BSc Information Technology; BSc Computer Science
BSc Business Information Systems; BSc Computer Science with Foundation Year
BSc Business Information Systems with Foundation Year
BSc Computer Networks with Foundation Year
BSc Computer Networks; BEng Computer Communication and Networks
BSc Information Technology and Business Information Systems (Top Up)
Newcastle University
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 22,691
No. of students per staff: 14.1
International Students: 27%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MCompu Computer Science (Security and Resilience)
MCompu Computer Science
MCompu Computer Science with Study Abroad
MCompu Computer Science with Industrial Placement
MCompu Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Security and Resilience)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering)
BSc Computer Science (Security and Resilience)
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Software Engineering)
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Security and Resilience)
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement
Queen's University Belfast
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 17,747
No. of students per staff: 17.2
International Students: 36%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Applied Cyber Security
University of York
Global rank: 201–250
No. of FTE Students: 16,058
No. of students per staff: 14.9
International Students: 24%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science with Cyber Security
MEng Computer Science with Cyber Security (with a year in industry)
MEng Computer Science (with a year in industry)
MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence (with a year in industry)
MEng Computer Science
MEng Computer Science with Embedded Systems (with a year in industry)
MEng Computer Science with Embedded Systems
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science/Mathematics (Equal) (Yr in Ind)
BSc Computer Science/Mathematics (Equal)
BEng Computer Science
Cardiff University
Global rank: 251–300
No. of FTE Students: 25,501
No. of students per staff: 13.5
International Students: 27%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science with a year of Study Abroad
MSci Computer Science
MSci Computer Science with a year in Industry
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics
BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing (Year in Industry)
BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing with a Year of Study Abroad
BSc Computer Science with a Year of Study Abroad
BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing (Year in Industry)
BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing
BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing with a Year of Study Abroad
BSc Computer Science (Year in Industry)
BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics (Year in Industry)
BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing
BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics with a Year of Study Abroad
BSc Applied Software Engineering
University of Leeds
Global rank: 251–300
No. of FTE Students: 30,236
No. of students per staff: 14.2
International Students: 29%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
MEng Computer Science
MSci Computer Science with Mathematics
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computer Science (Digital & Technology Solutions)
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science with Mathematics
University of Lincoln
Global rank: 251–300
No. of FTE Students: 12,060
No. of students per staff: 15.1
International Students: 13%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MComp Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
Royal Holloway, University of London
Global rank: 251–300
No. of FTE Students: 9503
No. of students per staff: 15.2
International Students: 36%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Information Security
MSc Information Security with a Year in Industry
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSci in Computer Science (Information Security)
MSci in Computer Science (Information Security) with a
Year in Industry
Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science (Information Security)
BSc Computer Science (Information Security) with a Year
in Industry
Swansea University
Global rank: 251–300
No. of FTE Students: 16,445
No. of students per staff: 16.7
International Students: 23%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science with a Year in Industry
MSci Computer Science
MEng Computing with a Year in Industry
MEng Computing
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Software Engineering with a Year in Industry
BSc Software Engineering
BSc Computer Science with a Year in Industry
Anglia Ruskin University ARU
Global rank: 301–350
No. of FTE Students: 18,022
No. of students per staff: 23
International Students: 30%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security
University of Aberdeen
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 12,060
No. of students per staff: 15.1
International Students: 13%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MA Computing
MSci Computing with Industrial Placement
MA Computing with Industrial Placement
MEng Computing Science
MA Business Management and Information Systems
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computing Science and Physics
BSc Business Management and Information Systems
BSc Computing Science and Mathematics
BSc Computing Science
Heriot-Watt University
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 9189
No. of students per staff: 17.2
International Students: 35%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computing and Electronics
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Information Systems (Management)
BSc Information Systems (Internet Systems)
BSc Information Systems
BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)
BSc Information Systems (Interaction Design)
BSc Computer Systems and Diploma in Industrial Training
BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering)
BSc Computer Science (Data Science) and Diploma in Industrial Training
BEng Computing and Electronics
University of Kent
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 17,754
No. of students per staff: 20
International Students: 31%
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
MSc in Cyber Security with Industrial Placement
Northumbria University
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 21,811
No. of students per staff: 17.5
International Students: 17%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MComp Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
MComp Computer Networks and Cyber Security
MComp Computer and Digital Forensics
MComp Computer Science with Web Development
MComp Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Applied Computing
BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computer Science with Web Development
BSc Computer Networks and Cyber Security
BSc Computer and Digital Forensics
BSc Computer Science
BSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)
BSc Computer and Information Technology (with Foundation Year)
University of Plymouth
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 17,667
No. of students per staff: 17.2
International Students: 15%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BA Internet Design
BSc (Hons) Internet Design
University of Strathclyde
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 18,517
No. of students per staff: 19
International Students: 27%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MEng Computer Science
MEng Computer and Electronic Systems with International Study
MEng Computer and Electronic Systems
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BEng Computer and Electronic Systems
BSc Software Engineering
BSc Computer Science
BSc Data Analytics
University of Sussex
Global rank: 301–400
No. of FTE Students: 14,978
No. of students per staff: 16.1
International Students: 39%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MCompu Computer Science
MCompu Computer Science (with an industrial placement year)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science (with an industrial placement year)
BSc Computing for Business and Management (with an industrial placement year)
BSc Computing for Digital Media
BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computing Sciences (with a foundation year)
BSc Computing for Business and Management
Aston University
Global rank: 401-500
No. of FTE Students: 11,113
No. of students per staff: 21.1
International Students: 26%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Multimedia
BSc Business Computing and IT
University of Bath
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 13,825
No. of students per staff: 15.1
International Students: 13%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MCompu Computer Science with Placement
MCompu Computer Science with Study Year Abroad
MCompu Computer Science and Mathematics
MEng Computer Systems Engineering
MCompu Computer Science
MEng Computer Systems Engineering (with placement year)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Study Year Abroad
BSc Computer Science with Placement
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Placement
BEng Computer Systems Engineering
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Study Year Abroad
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics
City, University of London
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 14,362
No. of students per staff: 18.5
International Students: 51%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc (Hons) Computer Science with Cyber Security
Liverpool John Moores University
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 19,461
No. of students per staff: 17.4
International Students: 14%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MComp Computer Science
MComp Computer Studies
MComp Computer Security
MComp Computer Networks
MComp Multimedia Computing
MComp Software Engineering
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Security
BSc Computer Security with Foundation Year
BSc Multimedia Computing
BSc Policing Studies and Cybercrime with Foundation Year
BSc Software Engineering with Foundation Year
BSc Computer Networks
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Studies
BSc Computer Forensics
BSc Computer Studies with Foundation Year
BSc Computer Networks with Foundation Year
BSc Multimedia Computing with Foundation Year
BSc Software Engineering
Loughborough University
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 14,749
No. of students per staff: 14.3
International Students: 25%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)
MSci Computing and Management
MSci Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)
MSci Computing and Management
MSci Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
MSci Computer Science
MSci Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with a Foundation Year
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics
BSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)
BSc Computing and Management
BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
BSc Computer Science with an International Foundation Year
The Open University
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 61,915
No. of students per staff: 32.3
International Students: 8%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computing and IT (Communications and Networking) (Q62-CNET)
BSc Computing and IT
BSc Computing and IT (Communications and Software)
BSc Computing and IT (Software)
BSc Computing and IT and Business
BSc Computing and IT Practice (Top-up)
BSc Computing and IT and Mathematics
University of Portsmouth
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 20,186
No. of students per staff: 15.4
International Students: 26%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Forensic Computing
University of Reading
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 14,107
No. of students per staff: 14.9
International Students: 31%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science with Industrial Year
BSc Computer Science
University of St Andrews
Global rank: 401–500
No. of FTE Students: 9213
No. of students per staff: 12.7
International Students: 46%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Computer Science
MSci Computer Science (Gateway)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science and Economics
BSc Computer Science and Physics
BSc Computer Science and Management Science
BSc Computer Science (Gateway BSc)
BSc Computer Science and Management
Bournemouth University
Global rank: 501–600
No. of FTE Students: 13,692
No. of students per staff: 17.1
International Students: 18%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security Management
University of Bradford
Global rank: 501–600
No. of FTE Students: 8,917
No. of students per staff: 17.7
International Students: 28%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science
BSc Virtual and Augmented Reality
BSc Business Computing
BSc Computer Science for Cyber Security
Coventry University
Global rank: 501–600
No. of FTE Students: 27,531
No. of students per staff: 16.4
International Students: 46%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSci Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security
MSci Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security
BSc Digital and Technology Solutions
BSc Computing
BSc Cyber Security
BEng Computer Hardware and Software Engineering
BSc Information Technology for Business
BSc Computer Science
University of Huddersfield
Global rank: 501–600
No. of FTE Students: 14,483
No. of students per staff: 20.7
International Students: 24%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MComp Computing
MSci Computer Science
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Information Technology
BA Computing in Business
BSc Computer Science with Cyber Security
BSc Bachelor of Science (with Honours)
BSc Computer Science
BSc Information Technology (Top-Up)
BSc Applied Computing (Top-Up)
BSc Web Programming with Cyber Security
University of the West of England
Global rank: 501–600
No. of FTE Students: 21,737
No. of students per staff: 18.3
International Students: 21%
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MSc Data Science
MSc Financial Technology
MSc Information Technology
MSc Information Management
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Digital Forensics
BSc (Hons) Computer Science
BSc (Hons) Business Computing
BSc (Hons) Information Technology Management for Business
BSc (Hons) Software Engineering for Business
Nottingham Trent University
Global rank: 601–800
No. of FTE Students: 13,692
No. of students per staff: 17.1
International Students: 18%
Computing/cyber Masters degrees:
MComp Computer Science
MComp Computer Systems Engineering
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Systems Engineering
BSc Computer Systems (Networks)
BSc Information and Communications Technology
BSc Digital Media Technology
BSc Information Systems
BSc Digital Media Technology
BSc Computing
BSc Computer Systems (Cyber Security)
BSc Computer Science
BSc Computer Science and Mathematics
BSc Information Systems
BSc Computer Systems Engineering
BSc Data Science
BSc Software Engineering
BSc Information and Communications Technology
BSc Computer Systems (Networks)
Ulster University
Global rank: 601–800
No. of FTE Students: 17,817
No. of students per staff: 17.1
International Students: 8%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Interactive Computing
BSc Computing Systems
BSc Computing Technologies
BEng Electronics and Embedded Systems.
BSc Computing Science
BSc Computer Science
BSc Information Technologies
BSc Computer Science (Software Systems Development)
BEng Computer Science
BEng Software Engineering
Oxford Brookes University
Global rank: 601–800
No. of FTE Students: 13,915
No. of students per staff: 16.2
International Students: 28%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Computer Science for Cyber Security
Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Science for Cyber Security
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Global rank: 801–1000
No. of FTE Students: 8,661
No. of students per staff: 16.5
International Students: 17%
Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computer Security
Edinburgh Napier University
Global rank: 801–1000
No. of FTE Students: 10,668
No. of students per staff: 18.8
International Students: 33%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Advanced Security and Digital Forensics
NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:
BEng Cybersecurity and Forensics
University of Derby
Global rank: 801–1000
No. of FTE Students: 13,502
No. of students per staff: 15.2
International Students: 13%
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security
Kingston University (London)
Global rank: 801–1000
No. of FTE Students: 15,700
No. of students per staff: 17.6
International Students: 36%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Network and Information Security (Cyber Pathway)
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Forensic Computing
Sheffield Hallam University
Global rank: 801–1000
No. of FTE Students: 25,119
No. of students per staff: 17
International Students: 13%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Cyber Security
University of South Wales
Global rank: 1001+
No. of FTE Students: 15,664
No. of students per staff: 14.8
International Students: 19%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc (Hons) Applied Cyber Security
Abertay University
Global rank: NDA
No. of FTE Students: 3600
No. of students per staff: 20.8
International Students: 19.5%
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security
Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:
BSc Computing
BSc Ethical Hacking
BSc Cybersecurity (First intake Sept 2021)
Cranfield University
Global rank: NDA
No. of FTE Students: NDA
No. of students per staff: NDA
International Students: NDA
NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Digital Forensics
Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:
MSc in Cyber Defence and Information Assurance
**NDA-No Data Available
..................................................................................................
Readers and institutions are welcome to suggest undergraduate and postgraduate courses to be added to this ever-evolving list. Please mail your suggestions, corrections and recommendations to chandu.g@haymarket.com or tony.morbin@haymarket.com.