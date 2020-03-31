A guide to the UK's top universities for cyber-security

The UK government’s department for digital, culture, media & sport (DCMS) this month published a report on the cyber talent gap. The key finding was that only two-thirds of the cyber security-related vacancies announced over the past three years could be filled. The revelation was hardly surprising, industry insiders told SC Media UK, but the fact remains that formal training facilities in cyber-security have not been able to bridge the gap between industry demand and talent supply.

Still a nascent industry, there are plenty of talented seasoned practitioners operating at the highest levels who did not come into the industry via the education route. The industry always needs people with experience, which it rightly prizes higher than academic credentials - but that's not a recipie to fix the skills shortage over the longer term.

Tom Van de Wiele, principal security consultant at F-Secure, told SC Media UK during a conversation last year. He attributed the talent shortage in cyber-security to the lack of structured, university-level education in the domain.

James Lyne, CTO for SANS Institute, agreed telling SC Media UK that the talent gap will continue to widen.

Talent needed

“Cyber-security plays a crucial role in almost every part of technology, and frankly our everyday lives here in 2020. The requirement for a diverse, highly skilled and substantial talent pool of cyber-security practitioners will only grow more significant in the years ahead with our increasing dependence on technology,” he said.

Even though formal training, internships, and industry-proven certifications are helping move the needle, there is still a significant hole that needs to be filled today, Lyne said.

“It is important that businesses recognise there are multiple paths into the industry and proving skills – whether via the academic route or via internships and other government/industry initiatives. The key is that everyone can demonstrate their skills practically to combat the cyber-criminals. Encouraging though it is to see progress, as an industry and a nation we still have a lot of work to do,” he explained

The rising incidence of teen-hackers more or less convinced the industry and the regulators that there is an abundance of talent in the wild, with a tendency to turn black-hat because crime does not ask for certifications or experience while formal employment does.

The government has been doing its bit by running successful programmes such as Cyber Discovery, which has covered three years of identifying cyber-talent among teenagers. SANS oversees the execution of the project.

Daniel Milnes, who took part in Cyber Discovery this year, has already gone on to secure a job in cyber-security straight out of school, said Lyne. Many of the previous students have also passed a GIAC (Global Information Assurance Certification) examination, a coveted qualification that is normally achieved by professionals with significant cyber-security experience in the workplace.

"As I came to the end of my GCSEs, I was expecting two more years of education before beginning a career in systems administration, but then I attended a presentation about Cyber Discovery. I decided to sign up as just something to pass the time, but quickly found myself chasing topics I'd never even considered before,” Daniel said of his experience.

“When I started, I couldn't have told you the first thing about web application security, cryptology, digital forensics, and the countless other topics covered. To be able to learn about and practise them for free was amazing. I've made friends through the programme, pushed my existing skills to their limits, and learnt so many more, so much so that I'm now working as a cyber-security consultant, which is something I would never have dreamed of before Cyber Discovery."

The government has also been maintaining its focus on formal training in cyber-security. The NSCS has recently updated its list of accredited courses in cyber-security. The government has been helping build research capacities in chosen universities that were deemed Academic Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security Research. The revised list of 2019 featured 19 universities.

Certification or experience?

SC Media UK has identified more than 70 institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate training in computer science, many of which have dedicated cyber-security courses. However, academic training in cyber-security still largely remains an offshoot of computer science.

“Academic qualifications in cyber-security are still relatively new and it’s only now that graduates are starting to come through the system. So academically it’s still a young discipline,” said Lyne.

“There are some exceptions to this rule such as the long-standing study of cryptography, which even today is often led by academia. It’s great that more universities are now offering cyber-security courses as it all helps to spread awareness of cyber-security as a career choice and to provide some routes into the industry for young people.”

Potential students still need guidance on choosing their course as it is important to match the level of technical detail with their needs. Moreover, the ever-changing nature of the industry makes it imperative that those teaching the courses must be active in the industry and have real-world, ongoing practical experience.

“As we all know, the pace of change in our industry exceeds most other disciplines so this is a really critical part of choosing any course. The NCSC has a list of certified courses, which is a great place to start, but don’t be afraid to ask the universities providing the courses detailed questions about the syllabus,” he suggested.

“It’s important that you get it right and remember there are multiple paths – including not taking a traditional academic approach but proving your hands-on skills with industry certification and training.”

The DCMS report mentioned that 43 percent of the vacant cyber-related opportunities could not be filled because the applicants lacked technical skills or knowledge.

“We hear a lot about the shortage of staff in the cyber-security industry, but in most countries the issue is more of a skills shortage than a headcount shortage, and sometimes even simply the issue of recognising the talent people already have,” Lyne pointed out.

“There are lots of initiatives that exist to tackle the problem but it can be difficult to scale these up to tackle such a widespread and complicated issue. There are many different roles within cyber-security, and new technologies and working practices like cloud and remote working mean the requirements are always changing.”

More talent sources

With digital transformation sweeping across sectors, organisations are recruiting cyber-talent from complementary disciplines: IT practitioners, developers, engineers etc..

The industry, particularly cyber-security companies, are doing their bit by providing research, detection and protection services to companies and individuals, with a shared ethos of working together on intelligence and new threat information for the greater good. Several academic institutions worldwide are conducting top-class research.

“However, there is no central initiative pulling this together and almost all research is being done piecemeal within different organisations and nations and shared sporadically, and the very nature of cyber-security means it is difficult to fully share all intelligence, such as the ones on nation state actors,” noted Lyne.

“Organisations like the NCSC are important because they operate independently from the commercial world and play a key role in informing and educating business and the public. The NCSC since its inception has demonstrated significant value here and I am excited to see how they will continue to shape collaboration. With cyber-criminals being organised and operating collaboratively on an international scale, it is crucial the security community, organisations and government continue to work on resource sharing, research and intelligence exchange so as not to leave ourselves at a disadvantage.”

Accreditation of formal training courses is a first step, and there are a multitude of types of accreditation that suit different jobs in industry, timeframes and styles of learning, said Lyne.

“Accreditation is powerful to help buyers understand what works, and standardisation can make choices easier for consumers – but they have to be extremely carefully aligned to the actual requirements of business and the problem in hand, or they can become a systematic way of reducing quality, innovation and choice,” he said.

“The most critical component of certification for me is demonstrable alignment to the skills that businesses need from practitioners on a hands-on basis. There are multiple ways for students to learn; more than ever before, it is important students are savvy customers about what will work best for them to get to jobs and help us make life harder for cyber-criminals,” he added.

Where to study?

SC Media UK has put together an overview of cyber-related formal training offered by UK Universities. The ranking of institutions offering computer science studiesis is drawn from the global ranking of universities issued annually by the Times Higher Education. The institutions are listed below based on that order. Institutions that offer NCSC-accredited courses, but opted out of the ranking, have been listed at the end.

This is NOT a ranking of cyber-security courses or computing courses, and SC Media UK fully acknowledges that highly esteemed cyber-security courses that would make the top five in anyone’s list, would have achieved a higher ranking for their cyber course than their institution as a whole. Similarly, while we think it hugely relevant to note those institutions whose degrees are certified by the NCSC, we also acknowledge that there are institutions doing great work in specialist areas.

Finally - this is our first iteration of this list - one we hope to expand upon and refine over the years. Any ranking is likely to be a crude guide, and finding out what course is best for you and your skill set will require you to do the groundwork yourself. But hopefully our list will point you in the right direction as to what is available. Times Higher Education and the Higher Education Statistics Agency offer more details for further research.

SC Media UK - Cyber/Computer Science course guide

University of Oxford

Global rank: 1

No. of FTE Students: 20,664

No. of students per staff: 11.2

International Students: 41%

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Software and Systems Security

University of Cambridge

Global rank: 3

No. of FTE Students: 18,978

No. of students per staff: 10.9

International Students: 37%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BA (Hons) Computer Science

Imperial College London

Global rank: 10

No. of FTE Students: 16,760

No. of students per staff: 11.7

International Students: 56%

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MEng Computing (Security and Reliability)

University College London

Global rank: 15

No. of FTE Students: 32,665

No. of students per staff: 10.6

International Students: 52%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:MSc in Information Security

University of Edinburgh

Global rank: 30

No. of FTE Students: 29,433

No. of students per staff: 12.8

International Students: 41%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MInf Informatics

MEng Electronics and Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Artificial Intelligence & Computer Science

BSc Artificial Intelligence

BEng Software Engineering

BEng Electronics and Computer Science

BEng Computer Science

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science and Management Science

BSc Computer Science and Physics

King’s College London

Global rank: 36

No. of FTE Students: 26,057

No. of students per staff: 12.9

International Students: 44%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security; MSc in Data Science

University of Manchester

Global rank: 55

No. of FTE Students: 37,038

No. of students per staff: 14.4

International Students: 40%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science with Industrial Experience

MEng Software Engineering

MEng Artificial Intelligence

MEng Computer Systems Engineering

MEng Artificial Intelligence with Industrial Experience;

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

Bsc Information Technology Management for Business

BSc Computer Science

BSc Artificial Intelligence

Bsc Software Engineering with Industrial Experience

BSc Artificial Intelligence with Industrial Experience

BSc Computer Science (Human Computer Interaction);

University of Birmingham

Global rank: 101-125

No. of FTE Students: 29,542

No. of students per staff: 15.5

International Students: 29%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc Data Science

University of Bristol

Global rank: 101-125

No. of FTE Students: 21,783

No. of students per staff: 13.6

International Students: 27%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science with Study in Continental Europe

MEng Computer Science

MEng Computer Science and Electronics

MEng Computer Science with Innovation

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BEng Computer Science and Electronics

Queen Mary University of London

Global rank: 101-125

No. of FTE Students: 17,799

No. of students per staff: 14.1

International Students: 43%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science with a Year Abroad

MSci Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Experience

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Industrial Experience

BEng Computer Systems Engineering with a Year Abroad

BSc Eng Creative Computing

BEng Computer Systems Engineering with Industrial Experience

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with a Year Abroad

BSc Eng Creative Computing with a Year Abroad

BSc Science & Engineering Foundation Programme

BSc Computer Science with Management (ITMB) with Industrial Experience

BSc Eng Creative Computing with Industrial Experience

BEng Computer Systems Engineering

University of Southampton

Global rank: 101-125

No. of FTE Students: 23,863

No. of students per staff: 13.7

International Students: 34%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

University of Surrey

Global rank: 101-125

No. of FTE Students: 13,125

No. of students per staff: 16

International Students: 37%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Information Security

Lancaster University

Global rank: 126-150

No. of FTE Students: 12,657

No. of students per staff: 12.5

International Students: 38%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

University of Nottingham

Global rank: 126-150

No. of FTE Students: 29,699

No. of students per staff: 14.6

International Students: 29%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Electronic and Computer Technology SCU

MSci Computer Science including International Year

MSci Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence including International Year; MSci Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

MSci Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science IUVNU

BSc Computer Science BINUS

BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence BINUS

BSc Computer Science with Year in Industry

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence with Year in Industry

Queen’s University Belfast

Global rank: 151-175

No. of FTE Students: 17,747

No. of students per staff: 17.2

International Students: 36%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Applied Cyber Security

University of Warwick

Global rank: 151-175

No. of FTE Students: 20,599

No. of students per staff: 13.2

International Students: 41%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security and Management; MSc in Cyber Security Engineering

Durham University

Global rank: 176-200

No. of FTE Students: 16,963

No. of students per staff: 14.8

International Students: 30%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security and Management

MSc in Cyber Security Engineering

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science with Foundation

University of Essex

Global rank: 176-200

No. of FTE Students: 11,923

No. of students per staff: 16.1

International Students: 39%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science (Integrated Masters)

MSci Computer Science (Integrated Masters, including placement year)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science (Including Year Abroad)

BSc Computer Science (including placement year)

BSc Computer Science (including foundation year)

BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Placement Year)

BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Foundation Year)

BEng Computers with Electronics (Including Year Abroad)

BEng Computers with Electronics (including placement year)

BSc Data Science and Analytics

BSc Data Science and Analytics (Including Year Abroad)

BEng Computers with Electronics (including Foundation Year)

BEng Computer Networks

BEng Computer Networks (including placement year)

BEng Computer Networks (Including Year Abroad)

University of Leicester

Global rank: 176-200

No. of FTE Students:14,645

No. of students per staff: 14.3

International Students: 32%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc Advanced Computer Science

MSc Advanced Software Engineering; MSc Cloud Computing

MSc Human Technology Interaction

Brunel University London

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 10,961

No. of students per staff: 16.3

International Students: 36%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Business Computing (Social Media)

BSC Computer Science (Software Engineering)

BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering) with Placement Year

BSc Business Computing (eBusiness)

BSc Computer Science (Network Computing)

BSc Computer Science (Network Computing) with Placement Year

BSc Computer Science

BSc Business Computing (Human-Computer Interaction)

BEng Computer Systems Engineering

BSc Mathematics and Computing with Integrated Foundation Year

BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)

BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) with Placement Year

BSc Mathematics and Computing with an Integrated Foundation Year with Placement Year

BSc Computer Science with Placement Year

BSc Business Computing (eBusiness) with Placement Year

BSc Business Computing (Human-Computer Interaction) with Placement Year

BSc Business Computing (Social Media) with Placement Year

De Montfort University

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 19,093

No. of students per staff: 19.5

International Students: 27%

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Cyber Security

MSc Cyber Technology

University of Exeter

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 21,451

No. of students per staff: 17.6

International Students: 28%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc Computer Science

MSc Computer Science and Mathematics

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Industrial Placement

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics

BSc Computer Science

BEng Electronic Engineering and Computer Science

University of Glasgow

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 25,357

No. of students per staff: 15.4

International Students: 37%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Software Engineering (Faster Route)

MA Computing Science/Business & Management

MA Computing Science/Greek

MSci Software Engineering

MA Computing Science/English Literature

MA Computing Science/Music

MSci Software Engineering with Work Placement

MSci Computing Science and Physics

MSci Computing Science

MSci Computing Science (Faster Route)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Bachelor of Science (with Honours)

BSc Computing Science

BSc Electronic and Software Engineering

BSc Software Engineering (Faster Route)

BEng Electronic and Software Engineering

University of Liverpool

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 23,057

No. of students per staff: 13.8

International Students: 33%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science with a Year in Industry

MEng Computer Science and Electronic Engineering

MEng Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Software Development with a Year in Industry

BSc Computer Science with Software Development

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science (with a Year in Industry)

BSc Computer Science (Foundation) (1+3)

Middlesex University

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 15,649

No. of students per staff: 18

International Students: 45%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Information Technology with Foundation Year

BSc Information Technology; BSc Computer Science

BSc Business Information Systems; BSc Computer Science with Foundation Year

BSc Business Information Systems with Foundation Year

BSc Computer Networks with Foundation Year

BSc Computer Networks; BEng Computer Communication and Networks

BSc Information Technology and Business Information Systems (Top Up)

Newcastle University

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 22,691

No. of students per staff: 14.1

International Students: 27%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MCompu Computer Science (Security and Resilience)

MCompu Computer Science

MCompu Computer Science with Study Abroad

MCompu Computer Science with Industrial Placement

MCompu Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Security and Resilience)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering)

BSc Computer Science (Security and Resilience)

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Software Engineering)

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement (Security and Resilience)

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Placement

Queen's University Belfast

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 17,747

No. of students per staff: 17.2

International Students: 36%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Applied Cyber Security

University of York

Global rank: 201–250

No. of FTE Students: 16,058

No. of students per staff: 14.9

International Students: 24%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science with Cyber Security

MEng Computer Science with Cyber Security (with a year in industry)

MEng Computer Science (with a year in industry)

MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence (with a year in industry)

MEng Computer Science

MEng Computer Science with Embedded Systems (with a year in industry)

MEng Computer Science with Embedded Systems

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science/Mathematics (Equal) (Yr in Ind)

BSc Computer Science/Mathematics (Equal)

BEng Computer Science

Cardiff University

Global rank: 251–300

No. of FTE Students: 25,501

No. of students per staff: 13.5

International Students: 27%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science with a year of Study Abroad

MSci Computer Science

MSci Computer Science with a year in Industry

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics

BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing (Year in Industry)

BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing with a Year of Study Abroad

BSc Computer Science with a Year of Study Abroad

BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing (Year in Industry)

BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing

BSc Computer Science with High Performance Computing with a Year of Study Abroad

BSc Computer Science (Year in Industry)

BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics (Year in Industry)

BSc Computer Science with Visual Computing

BSc Computer Science with Security and Forensics with a Year of Study Abroad

BSc Applied Software Engineering

University of Leeds

Global rank: 251–300

No. of FTE Students: 30,236

No. of students per staff: 14.2

International Students: 29%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

MEng Computer Science

MSci Computer Science with Mathematics

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computer Science (Digital & Technology Solutions)

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science with Mathematics

University of Lincoln

Global rank: 251–300

No. of FTE Students: 12,060

No. of students per staff: 15.1

International Students: 13%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MComp Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

Royal Holloway, University of London

Global rank: 251–300

No. of FTE Students: 9503

No. of students per staff: 15.2

International Students: 36%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Information Security

MSc Information Security with a Year in Industry

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSci in Computer Science (Information Security)

MSci in Computer Science (Information Security) with a

Year in Industry

Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science (Information Security)

BSc Computer Science (Information Security) with a Year

in Industry

Swansea University

Global rank: 251–300

No. of FTE Students: 16,445

No. of students per staff: 16.7

International Students: 23%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science with a Year in Industry

MSci Computer Science

MEng Computing with a Year in Industry

MEng Computing

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Software Engineering with a Year in Industry

BSc Software Engineering

BSc Computer Science with a Year in Industry

Anglia Ruskin University ARU

Global rank: 301–350

No. of FTE Students: 18,022

No. of students per staff: 23

International Students: 30%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security

University of Aberdeen

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 12,060

No. of students per staff: 15.1

International Students: 13%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MA Computing

MSci Computing with Industrial Placement

MA Computing with Industrial Placement

MEng Computing Science

MA Business Management and Information Systems

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computing Science and Physics

BSc Business Management and Information Systems

BSc Computing Science and Mathematics

BSc Computing Science

Heriot-Watt University

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 9189

No. of students per staff: 17.2

International Students: 35%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computing and Electronics

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Information Systems (Management)

BSc Information Systems (Internet Systems)

BSc Information Systems

BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)

BSc Information Systems (Interaction Design)

BSc Computer Systems and Diploma in Industrial Training

BSc Computer Science (Software Engineering)

BSc Computer Science (Data Science) and Diploma in Industrial Training

BEng Computing and Electronics

University of Kent

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 17,754

No. of students per staff: 20

International Students: 31%

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

MSc in Cyber Security with Industrial Placement

Northumbria University

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 21,811

No. of students per staff: 17.5

International Students: 17%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MComp Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

MComp Computer Networks and Cyber Security

MComp Computer and Digital Forensics

MComp Computer Science with Web Development

MComp Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Applied Computing

BSc Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computer Science with Web Development

BSc Computer Networks and Cyber Security

BSc Computer and Digital Forensics

BSc Computer Science

BSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)

BSc Computer and Information Technology (with Foundation Year)

University of Plymouth

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 17,667

No. of students per staff: 17.2

International Students: 15%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BA Internet Design

BSc (Hons) Internet Design

University of Strathclyde

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 18,517

No. of students per staff: 19

International Students: 27%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MEng Computer Science

MEng Computer and Electronic Systems with International Study

MEng Computer and Electronic Systems

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BEng Computer and Electronic Systems

BSc Software Engineering

BSc Computer Science

BSc Data Analytics

University of Sussex

Global rank: 301–400

No. of FTE Students: 14,978

No. of students per staff: 16.1

International Students: 39%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MCompu Computer Science

MCompu Computer Science (with an industrial placement year)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science (with an industrial placement year)

BSc Computing for Business and Management (with an industrial placement year)

BSc Computing for Digital Media

BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computing Sciences (with a foundation year)

BSc Computing for Business and Management

Aston University

Global rank: 401-500

No. of FTE Students: 11,113

No. of students per staff: 21.1

International Students: 26%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Multimedia

BSc Business Computing and IT

University of Bath

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 13,825

No. of students per staff: 15.1

International Students: 13%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MCompu Computer Science with Placement

MCompu Computer Science with Study Year Abroad

MCompu Computer Science and Mathematics

MEng Computer Systems Engineering

MCompu Computer Science

MEng Computer Systems Engineering (with placement year)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Study Year Abroad

BSc Computer Science with Placement

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Placement

BEng Computer Systems Engineering

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics with Study Year Abroad

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics

City, University of London

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 14,362

No. of students per staff: 18.5

International Students: 51%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc (Hons) Computer Science with Cyber Security

Liverpool John Moores University

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 19,461

No. of students per staff: 17.4

International Students: 14%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MComp Computer Science

MComp Computer Studies

MComp Computer Security

MComp Computer Networks

MComp Multimedia Computing

MComp Software Engineering

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Security

BSc Computer Security with Foundation Year

BSc Multimedia Computing

BSc Policing Studies and Cybercrime with Foundation Year

BSc Software Engineering with Foundation Year

BSc Computer Networks

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Studies

BSc Computer Forensics

BSc Computer Studies with Foundation Year

BSc Computer Networks with Foundation Year

BSc Multimedia Computing with Foundation Year

BSc Software Engineering

Loughborough University

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 14,749

No. of students per staff: 14.3

International Students: 25%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)

MSci Computing and Management

MSci Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)

MSci Computing and Management

MSci Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

MSci Computer Science

MSci Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with a Foundation Year

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics

BSc Information Technology Management for Business (ITMB)

BSc Computing and Management

BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

BSc Computer Science with an International Foundation Year

The Open University

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 61,915

No. of students per staff: 32.3

International Students: 8%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computing and IT (Communications and Networking) (Q62-CNET)

BSc Computing and IT

BSc Computing and IT (Communications and Software)

BSc Computing and IT (Software)

BSc Computing and IT and Business

BSc Computing and IT Practice (Top-up)

BSc Computing and IT and Mathematics

University of Portsmouth

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 20,186

No. of students per staff: 15.4

International Students: 26%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Forensic Computing

University of Reading

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 14,107

No. of students per staff: 14.9

International Students: 31%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science with Industrial Year

BSc Computer Science

University of St Andrews

Global rank: 401–500

No. of FTE Students: 9213

No. of students per staff: 12.7

International Students: 46%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Computer Science

MSci Computer Science (Gateway)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science and Economics

BSc Computer Science and Physics

BSc Computer Science and Management Science

BSc Computer Science (Gateway BSc)

BSc Computer Science and Management

Bournemouth University

Global rank: 501–600

No. of FTE Students: 13,692

No. of students per staff: 17.1

International Students: 18%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security Management

University of Bradford

Global rank: 501–600

No. of FTE Students: 8,917

No. of students per staff: 17.7

International Students: 28%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Virtual and Augmented Reality

BSc Business Computing

BSc Computer Science for Cyber Security

Coventry University

Global rank: 501–600

No. of FTE Students: 27,531

No. of students per staff: 16.4

International Students: 46%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSci Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security

MSci Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security

BSc Digital and Technology Solutions

BSc Computing

BSc Cyber Security

BEng Computer Hardware and Software Engineering

BSc Information Technology for Business

BSc Computer Science

University of Huddersfield

Global rank: 501–600

No. of FTE Students: 14,483

No. of students per staff: 20.7

International Students: 24%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MComp Computing

MSci Computer Science

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Information Technology

BA Computing in Business

BSc Computer Science with Cyber Security

BSc Bachelor of Science (with Honours)

BSc Computer Science

BSc Information Technology (Top-Up)

BSc Applied Computing (Top-Up)

BSc Web Programming with Cyber Security

University of the West of England

Global rank: 501–600

No. of FTE Students: 21,737

No. of students per staff: 18.3

International Students: 21%

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MSc Data Science

MSc Financial Technology

MSc Information Technology

MSc Information Management

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

BSc (Hons) Computer Science

BSc (Hons) Business Computing

BSc (Hons) Information Technology Management for Business

BSc (Hons) Software Engineering for Business

Nottingham Trent University

Global rank: 601–800

No. of FTE Students: 13,692

No. of students per staff: 17.1

International Students: 18%

Computing/cyber Masters degrees:

MComp Computer Science

MComp Computer Systems Engineering

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Systems Engineering

BSc Computer Systems (Networks)

BSc Information and Communications Technology

BSc Digital Media Technology

BSc Information Systems

BSc Digital Media Technology

BSc Computing

BSc Computer Systems (Cyber Security)

BSc Computer Science

BSc Computer Science and Mathematics

BSc Information Systems

BSc Computer Systems Engineering

BSc Data Science

BSc Software Engineering

BSc Information and Communications Technology

BSc Computer Systems (Networks)

Ulster University

Global rank: 601–800

No. of FTE Students: 17,817

No. of students per staff: 17.1

International Students: 8%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Interactive Computing

BSc Computing Systems

BSc Computing Technologies

BEng Electronics and Embedded Systems.

BSc Computing Science

BSc Computer Science

BSc Information Technologies

BSc Computer Science (Software Systems Development)

BEng Computer Science

BEng Software Engineering

Oxford Brookes University

Global rank: 601–800

No. of FTE Students: 13,915

No. of students per staff: 16.2

International Students: 28%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Computer Science for Cyber Security

Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Science for Cyber Security

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Global rank: 801–1000

No. of FTE Students: 8,661

No. of students per staff: 16.5

International Students: 17%

Provisionally NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computer Security

Edinburgh Napier University

Global rank: 801–1000

No. of FTE Students: 10,668

No. of students per staff: 18.8

International Students: 33%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Advanced Security and Digital Forensics

NCSC certified Bachelors degrees:

BEng Cybersecurity and Forensics

University of Derby

Global rank: 801–1000

No. of FTE Students: 13,502

No. of students per staff: 15.2

International Students: 13%

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security

Kingston University (London)

Global rank: 801–1000

No. of FTE Students: 15,700

No. of students per staff: 17.6

International Students: 36%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Network and Information Security (Cyber Pathway)

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Cyber Security and Forensic Computing

Sheffield Hallam University

Global rank: 801–1000

No. of FTE Students: 25,119

No. of students per staff: 17

International Students: 13%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Cyber Security

University of South Wales

Global rank: 1001+

No. of FTE Students: 15,664

No. of students per staff: 14.8

International Students: 19%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc (Hons) Applied Cyber Security

Abertay University

Global rank: NDA

No. of FTE Students: 3600

No. of students per staff: 20.8

International Students: 19.5%

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security

Computing/cyber Bachelors degrees:

BSc Computing

BSc Ethical Hacking

BSc Cybersecurity (First intake Sept 2021)

Cranfield University

Global rank: NDA

No. of FTE Students: NDA

No. of students per staff: NDA

International Students: NDA

NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Digital Forensics

Provisionally NCSC certified Masters degrees:

MSc in Cyber Defence and Information Assurance

**NDA-No Data Available

