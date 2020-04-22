Hackers could manipulate Azure agent, using skeleton key to attack cloud infrastructure

Security researchers have discovered a way of manipulating an on-prem server called an Azure agent so that an attacker can establish a backdoor and gather user credentials. According to a blog post by researchers at Varonis, this means that if an on-prem environment is compromised, the attacker can use it to pivot to the Azure environment. Eric Saraga, a security researcher at Varonis, said that if an attacker compromises an organisation's Azure agent server, a component needed to sync Azure Active Directory (AD) with on-premises Active Directory, they can create a backdoor that allows them to login as any synchronised user.

“This attack method exploits the Azure agent used for Pass-Through Authentication. The on-prem agent collects and verifies credentials received by Azure AD for accounts that are synced with on-prem domains,” said Saraga.

To exploit the agent, a hackers needs Azure AD Connect configured for Pass-Through Authentication and administrative privileges on a server with an Azure Agent installed.

“After compromising a server running an Azure agent, we can tamper with the authentication flow. The process that’s responsible for verifying credentials is conveniently called “AzureADConnectAuthenticationAgentService.exe” and it relies on the API function “LogonUserW.” Microsoft’s documentation states, “the Authentication Agent attempts to validate the username and the password against on-premises Active Directory by using the Win32 LogonUser API with the dwLogonType parameter set to LOGON32_LOGON_NETWORK,” said Saraga.

Saraga added that it is important to keep in mind that this attack is that is not a vulnerability, but a new way to exploit an Azure synced environment.

“An attacker requires privileged access to exploit the Azure agent in this way, so the Microsoft Security Response Center’s response to our report leads us to believe a patch will not be created,” he said.

““This report does not appear to identify a weakness in a Microsoft product or service that would enable an attacker to compromise the integrity, availability, or confidentiality of a Microsoft offering. For this issue, the attacker needs to compromise the machine first before they can take over the service,” added Saraga.

A potential solution would include forwarding the encrypted credentials from the agent to a centralised agent on the DC. That DC agent would verify the user and return an encrypted response that can only be opened by the Azure Cloud.