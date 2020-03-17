Identification of the nation – the future of biometrics in the UK

Is facial recognition technology here to stay? In the UK and beyond, the technology has already been trialled in public gatherings and spaces such as football matches and train stations, circumstances that were deemed controversial. For public authorities, facial recognition is increasingly seen as part of providing a more secure future to citizens, yet for the general public, the use of the technology is perceived as violation of privacy.

Like many new technologies we’ve seen over the years, the uncomfortable truth of course lies somewhere in the middle. While the public are understandably unsure about facial recognition, the truth is that the use of biometrics is widely accepted and already a part of day-to-day life for most of us. So while constructive debate over restrictions and regulations will continue, it’s time we also started considering a bigger question: if its use does become commonplace for future generations, how can we make sure implement things in the right way?

Brits believe in biometrics

The internet was built without identity infrastructure in mind, so the UK is not alone in playing catch-up. But as we increasingly build our lives around digital products and services, integrating secure methods of proving your identity really will be fundamental to your daily routine. As our digital identity trails fragment and tracking crime becomes more complex, it’s hard to imagine a future where these technologies are not used widely. The private sector already embraces biometrics verification, and it benefits consumers every single day – from checking their bank balance to ordering the weekly food delivery – the services they use are vastly more flexible, convenient and secure for it.

Clearly, the rollout of physiological biometrics compatibility with smartphones has been a key driver in reshaping opinion – to the extent that Brits actively trust in using the likes of fingerprint and facial recognition verification to unlock their device. In fact, three in five people now believe that biometric identification is just as, or more secure, than passwords.

Yet, the public’s question over human rights does hold merit; today’s citizens have an increasingly heightened sense of the value of their personal data. People are tired of it being misused or monetised without seeing obvious value – so perhaps the initial failure has been communicating the benefits of the technology to the public, with safety in mind, in a way that’s relatable and transparent.

Communication is key

Looking further ahead, the collective goal should be transitioning to a layer of trusted global data that brings the concept of identity into this century. That is why identity data will be instrumental in revolutionising the infrastructure of our future. Our cities will revolve around technology, and biometrics will be an integral part of that. It could underpin new waves of productivity growth and innovation, whilst helping regions to scale sustainably and support citizens as their demands continue to evolve. And so, as we become more dependent on technology, we need to ensure it is used responsibly and the public are fully aware of how data is being used.

Security is a major factor in the rollout of biometrics, considering potential use cases such as preventing and detecting crime in public spaces. Clearly this will always be at the sharp end of consumer opinion, as a new form of ‘surveillance’. But I would suggest that, one day, we may come to see it as the logical evolution of CCTV – which the vast majority of the public now see as a necessary and positive part of crime management. There is a caveat, though: citizens take time to trust in these established methods, only when they’re shown to be adequately governed and effective in protecting them. The perceived payoff has to be greater than the exchange of personal privacy.

That, above all, is the key point here. When thinking about facial recognition and how we use biometrics in the UK, surely the constructive question for us to ask is not "how can we stop this from happening?", but rather, "how can we ensure the technology is used safely, and in the hands of organisations we trust?” Public bodies, and those who govern them, should indeed see huge potential in biometrics as a way of protecting citizens – but their plans will be helped significantly by a longer-lead effort to both educate the public on new crime management technologies, and invest in researching and testing these technologies more thoroughly so that their value is demonstrable from day one. Only then can we foster trust in the changing relationship between citizens and those who serve them.

Contributed by Gus Tomlinson, general manager - identity fraud propositions, GBG.

* Note: The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of SC Media UK or Haymarket Media.