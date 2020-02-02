Infographic: How do you keep remote workers safe?

The prevalence of employees regularly working from home has grown by 173 percent during in 2005 to 2018 - excluding the self-employed such as freelancers - according to a survey by Global Workplace Analytics.

Remote workers are notoriously vulnerable to cyber-security threats - the 2018 iPass Mobile Security Remote report found 52 percent of CIOs surveyed suspect that one or more of their mobile workers have been hacked or caused a mobile security issue in the last 12 months.

This infographic provided by CurrentWare shows key reasons why remote workers are so vulnerable to cyber-security threats and provides actionable tips to help accommodate remote workers safely.

One of the greatest challenges of accommodating remote workers lies in enforcing cybersecurity measures.

The typical approach for cyber-security in an organisation is to implement a combination of policies, software, and hardware in an effort to construct an impenetrable fortress that keeps their network, data, and devices sheltered from malware and external threats. IT departments maintain the integrity of the internal fortress through diligent patching, cyber-security policy enforcement, and other critical cybersecurity measures - but what about employees working from the outside? Are they keeping their software up to date? Are they accessing insecure websites or storing company data on their personal devices? How can employers be alerted when nobody is around to monitor their remote workers for insecure habits?