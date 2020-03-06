International Women's Day. Sexual harassment and discrimination: The dark side of cyber-security conferences

International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the progress the cyber-security industry has made in improving gender diversity. Yet it’s a sad but true fact that women are still facing discrimination and sexual harassment when attending and speaking at conferences. The industry is trying to encourage more women to get involved in cyber-security events. Yet when your talk is followed by sexist remarks and in the worst cases, unwanted advances, it’s not hard to see why women might prefer to stay away altogether. The figures reflect the truth. More than 40 percent of women who attend cyber-security conferences experience derogatory, inflammatory or discriminatory language, comments or conduct, according to a study by Jane Frankland’s IN Security Movement.

Frankland’s study of 2,150 women across the world found one in four had been sexually harassed at conferences, often by older, more powerful men. When these incidents were reported, more than half were dissatisfied with how it was handled.

Cyber security researcher Maggie Morganti has experienced the dark side of conferences first-hand. “People started leading with sentences like ‘not to be creepy but...’, physically touching me, and other very uncomfortable interactions. They did this whether I was alone, with other women, or with male friends.”

Morganti tried several tactics in hope of avoiding these unwelcome advances, such as always ensuring she was accompanied by a male friend. But it solved nothing. “I was still pawed at by men I barely knew. I was nearly followed home by a total stranger because I was ‘Maggs from Twitter’ – and I'm willing to bet I wasn't the only one.”

Speaking at conferences

Despite this behaviour, women still want to attend and speak at conferences. But while many organisers complain the suitable speakers simply aren’t there, the IN Security survey tells a different story: The data reveals that only nine percent of women do not want to speak at events.

However, men are more likely to put themselves themselves forward as speakers, and the number of senior men working in cyber-security is higher. “If men are more senior in rank, they are more attractive to conference organisers whose business models are often built on having one-to-one meetings with security buyers,” Frankland says. “Conference organisers need to satisfy their buyers so they remain in business.”

Meanwhile, many events run a "sponsors get to speak" business model, rather than a call for papers merit-based system, says Nicola Whiting, chief strategy officer at Titania. “This often results in a disproportionate number of male speakers, delivering thinly veiled product pitches.”

Exhibitors can make the issue worse. So-called “booth babes” persist despite the fact they reinforce the view that women are at cyber-security conferences to be looked at.

“I hate seeing women at conferences being used as advertising accessories; I don’t care if they’re wearing bikinis or ball gowns,” says Abigail McAlpine, a cyber-security researcher at Secure Societies Institute, University of Huddersfield. “You may believe that there is no harm in this approach as an exhibitor, but there are huge ripple effects on how women attending events are then treated or seen by male attendees.”

Gender shouldn’t be important if you are good at what you do, but conference attendees sometimes think otherwise. Zoe Rose, an ethical hacker, loves speaking at events but the experience hasn’t always been good.