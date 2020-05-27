iOS 11 – 13.5 jailbreak announced by hacker group

The jailbreak is reportedly made possible thanks to a zero-day kernel vulnerability discovered by Unc0ver hacker @Pwn20wnd. [1, 2, 3].

Jailbreaks are hotly anticipated events for certain tech enthusiasts and security researchers because they allow them to circumvent protections in order to probe more deeply into their devices, and customize them or add programs.

On its official website, the Unc0ver group claims that its jailbreak does not introduce any new vulnerabilities, affect the stability or battery life or interfere with common mobile apps and services like iCloud, FaceTime and Apple Pay. (However, the jailbreak is not compatible with versions 12.3-12.3.2 and 12.4.2-12.4.5.)

Apple only just released iOS version 13.5 on May 20.

Pwn20wnd reportedly told Vice/Motherboard in an online chat that he expects Apple will likely take “at least 2 or 3 weeks to release a patch” that fixes the 0-day enabling the jailbreak.

Last September, an independent researcher with Twitter handle axi0mX discovered and published “checkm8,” an un-patchable iOS jailbreak exploit leveraging a race condition vulnerability in the bootrom of hundreds of millions of devices.