Just one week to go for the first ever digital version of the SC Awards Europe!

The SC Awards Europe 2020 winners will be announced live online, with the event split into three sections, the first going live at 4pm on Tuesday 2nd June, the second the next day at 4pm Wednesday the 3rd and the final category winners to be announced from 4pm on Thursday the 4th June.

This live virtual Awards will include initial video introductions from Tony Morbin, the editor of SC Media UK, our dramatic voice-over professional will introduce each category finalists, then either announce the winner and highly commended, or in some cases there will be a video announcement. Our thanks for continued support goes to our headline sponsor BT which will announce the winners of some categories.

We have requested all finalists to provide ‘acceptance’ videos to be used in the event of a win, but only the actual winners’ videos will be broadcast. In some cases there will also be ‘judges' comments’ videos.

Tweeting is encouraged throughout the live stream, whether from Winners connecting and celebrating, or congratulations from others.

To keep the event fresh, every year the categories are reviewed, and as new tech or issues come to the fore, these are added, replacing other categories. This year new categories include:

Diversity Champion

Regulatory compliance tools and solutions

Best IOT/IIOT security solution

Best incident response solution

Best Privileged Access Management

And of course they have attracted excellent entries from across the industry - and we have also had some fantastic entrants in more familiar categories. Judges have praised outstanding individuals, as well as tools providing excellent additions to the CISO arsenal, and some very impressive testimonials from highly satisfied customers. There’s a mix of big names fighting it alongside highly talented niche players, as well as a few surprises in the results, so while some excellent companies will inevitably be left disappointed, their quality bears testament to the outstanding achievement of the winners.

No tickets required, no formal dress code, and no costly hotel room or taxi home, so join us from the comfort of your kitchen - to celebrate this virtual festival of excellence in Cyber Security!