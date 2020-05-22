Letter to the editor: fundraising for Free and Open Source (FOSS)

Dear Editor,

As part of our support of volunteer initiatives during the COVID-19 crisis, we've been parachuted in to help a worthy cause in the Free and Open Source Software world (FOSS).

FOSS Responder is an initiative that saw key software projects were in trouble and facing collapse during the outbreak and they did something about it.

Today saw a fundraiser for FOSS Responders, https://fossresponders.com, a group of individuals passionate about Free and Open Source (FOSS), crowd-sourcing support for FOSS contributors and organisations affected by COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the face of event cancellations. Donations welcomed.

The cancellation of FOSS events has had a significant impact on organisations and projects that either rely on events for funding or to promote their work to potential donors and sponsors.

Conference cancellations have caused financial loss, unmet fundraising trajectories and missed business opportunities. For example, the Open Source Institute, the organisation that ratifies open source licences, has indicated that it needs US$ 600,000 to meet its funding goals for 2020 while the Drupal Association has had to layoff employees after cancelling events and needs to fundraise $500,000.

FOSS Responders has responded to this profound disruption by raising a $115,000 support fund, which is made from individual donations and generous donations from its partners (DigitalOcean, Ethereum Foundation, GitHub, Google, Linux Fund, Indeed, Open Source Collective, Open Collective, Sentry and the Sloan Foundation).

