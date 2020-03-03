MediaTek security vulnerability patched by Google

Google has patched a long-running critical flaw on many MediaTek devices, which can be exploited to enable temporary root access. It was reported that the flaw -- dubbed MediaTek-su -- has been out in the wild for close to a year.

Tracked as CVE-2020-0069, the vulnerability affects the MediaTek Command Queue driver, and was first discovered in February 2019 by a developer looking for a way to root Amazon's Fire tablets. That original discovery led to the creation of a script that could be used to temporarily gain root access on Fire tablets.

While this was designed to allow rooting of Amazon devices, the exploit works on any unpatched Android device with Linux Kernel versions 3.18, 4.4, 4.9, or 4.14 running Android versions 7 Nougat, 8 Oreo, or 9 Pie with MediaTek chips - a full list shared by XDA Developers includes Amazon, Nokia and LG. The exploit only allows root access until the next reboot of the device.

XDA Developers reported that the security vulnerability appeared in developer forums as early as April 2019.

While Google has now patched the flaw, some OEMs had already issued fixes based on MediaTek patches, including Amazon, while other manufacturers have modified the kernel to defeat the exploit, including Vivo, Huawei/Honor, Oppo, and Samsung. MediaTek devices running Android 10 are not vulnerable since "the access permission of CMDQ device nodes is also enforced by SELinux", according to MediaTek.

“It is a known secret that Android devices are full of vulnerabilities and it is a constant battle between manufacturers & carriers to discover and patch them. The main challenge is that the Android OS is part of a complex ecosystem where manufacturers, network carriers, and end-users must work in perfect harmony to discover and patch security flaws before cyber criminals discover and exploit them for malicious gains. This won't go away anytime soon,” said Marco Essomba, Founder, iCyber-Security.

As more organisations adopt a BYOD policy, a defence in depth approach is key to staying one step ahead of cyber-criminals, Essomba explained.

“For organisations that allow their employees to bring their own devices, including Android, implementing a corporate mobile device management policy is key. This allows organisations to enforce mobile device security policies. For example, the corporate policy can detect rooted devices and block access to corporate apps or sensitive data. Moreover, the corporate policy can detect and stop devices that are not patched or not running the latest security updates,” he said.

The vulnerability has been documented as being used in the wild. A security report from TrendMicro in January highlighted several Play Store apps that were using either the MediaTek-su or CVE-2019-2215 to gain root access.

"Vulnerabilities in Android may not be uncommon, but it is rarer to find examples of such severity being actively exploited in the wild. Such an exploit can be used to create 'auto-rooting' malware that can easily be embedded and distributed in seemingly innocuous apps. We saw similar techniques used with LevelDropper that was present in the Play Store in 2016,” said Tom Davison, technical director - international at Lookout.

“Once installed, infected apps can silently root devices, giving attackers numerous capabilities, such as further app installation, end user surveillance or data theft, all without the device owner being aware. The advice to users is to install the latest security patches, avoid downloading apps from unknown stores or via links and be vigilant for signs of abnormal device behaviour. For added peace of mind, use a mobile endpoint security solution that can monitor for app behaviour and device compromise. Enterprises should adopt a mobile vulnerability management program, extending day-to-day management of security patches to their mobile fleet," he added.

The full list of devices originally affected by the MediaTek-su bug: