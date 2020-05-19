Mental Health Awareness Week: The relentless “virus” impacting cybersecurity professionals

Constant alerts and notifications, under resourced and overworked. Just a few of the many factors cybersecurity professionals contend with on a daily basis, irrespective of current times. It could be argued that stress in the workplace is a pandemic in itself, unavoidable and often all encompassing. In 2019, the Health and Safety Executive, the UK’s health and safety watchdog, reported a record number of 602,000 cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety, which accounted for 44 percent of all work-related ill health cases. The main factors cited by respondents were workload pressures and lack of support.

These are familiar scenes in cybersecurity, where pressures on chief information security officers (CISOs) and their teams are at a consistent high due to new and evolving threats and increasing cyberattacks. Five industry experts discuss the stresses of the job and the impact it can have on their mental health, and what business leaders can do to encourage team members and help to relieve stress and burnout.

New level of unprecedented pressure

Security teams face serious pressures with limited resources. Sam Humphries, security strategist at Exabeam, explains: “A data breach can happen at any moment, demanding the attention and expertise of cybersecurity professionals. It’s an ‘always on’ profession, and there is an unspoken expectation for security teams to work excessive hours, but this leaves many with the inability to ‘switch off’ when they leave the office.

“Current events have introduced a whole new level of unprecedented pressure. We have seen the number of data breaches, compromised video-conferencing and Covid-19 related phishing scams soar. In addition, working from home for many individuals also means balancing parenting and home-schooling with their professional responsibilities. In any job, it would be easy to feel overwhelmed by the situation. For our friends in security, it’s a formidable task.”

Jen Locklear, chief talent officer, ConnectWise, agrees that the current pandemic has only fuelled stress and added to workloads. “According to Gallup, even before the world suddenly changed due to COVID-19, two-thirds of employees sometimes or often felt burnt out by their jobs. However, it’s clear that with the increased emotional stress brought on by a global pandemic, paired with a remote work transition for many, it has never been more important for company leaders to check in on their staff.

“We’re collectively going through this for the first time together, and employee wellness is crucial. It’s important to ensure employees are engaged and motivated at a time when companies are announcing hiring freezes and the job market is slowing down. It’s one thing to have a disengaged employee leave your company and another to have them disengage and stay; their mood affects everyone else’s, even digitally.”

Embrace technology and stay connected

For many organisations there has been an adjustment to a new working style, moving from their office-based environment to home. Krishna Subramanian, COO at Komprise, advises: "To help employees be as efficient as possible when working remotely, it's crucial they have secure access to the data they need to do their jobs. With so many employees connecting from home, keeping data safe and secure at all times is a much bigger concern, so generating a cyber-resilient safe copy of your business data in a separate location that is not subject to attacks is very important. Implementing data management solutions that can help you create what is essentially an "air-gap" cyber resiliency solution to protect your data will give peace-of-mind to your employees, and help them focus on the job at hand.”