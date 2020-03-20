Ransomware up 36%: Healthcare can't rely on the kindness of hackers during coronavirus outbreak

Positive Technologies analyst Yana Avezova said that companies have started paying more attention to making backups in the case of an attack.

“Attackers have become aware of this and now threaten their victims with further consequences by leaking their personal data. We found several incidents where companies refused to pay the ransom, and the attackers followed through on their threat,” she said.

However, other cyber-criminals are cashing in on the pandemic by releasing malicious apps masking themselves as fake COVID-19 tracking apps or even fake "cures" for the disease. Similarly, fake new apps have also appeared aiming to spread misinformation about the pandemic.

Avast said it would be making its mobile threat intelligence platform, apklab.io, public. Of the about 450 apps hitting Avast filters, about 35 are currently detected as malicious, and none of them are spread via official app stores such as Google Play, but instead via SMS, web URL or social engineering. The types of malware vary from ransomware to spyware, and banking trojans. What they have in common is that they attempt to misuse the current hype associated with the coronavirus, the company said in a statement.

In addition to this, Twitter said it was updating its safety policy to prohibit tweets that “could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19”. This includes a number of different things, such as denying expert guidance, or tweets that misleadingly pretend to be from health authorities. The new guidelines will require users to remove offending tweets before they can tweet again – and they will be notified of this via email.

Jake Moore, cybersecurity specialist at ESET, told SC Media UK that hopefully, if there is anything good that can come out of this situation, it will be that people start to think before they tweet from now on.

“Incorrect advice can have incredibly damaging effects socially, but sometimes a crisis can bring about a tipping point where people begin to take social and online safety more seriously.” He said.