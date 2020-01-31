Readers invited to complete NCSC cybersec diversity survey

SC readers are invited to take part in an annual mass survey of the diversity of talent working in cyber-security - encompassing all staff currently in the sector - has been launched by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and KPMG UK.

It forms part of efforts by the NCSC to ensure the profession fully represents diversity and inclusion. Data from the survey will highlight any areas needing improvement as part of its mission to encourage a wide range of individuals to choose cyber-security as a fulfilling career.

Jacqui Chard, deputy director for defence and national security at the NCSC issued a statement saying: “In order for the industry to attract the best talent from across all communities in the UK, we must first understand the current workforce and then develop strategies that improve the opportunities on offer to all.

“I strongly urge organisations and their staff to take part in this short survey and help us build a robust foundation to further enhance our commitment to making the UK cyber-security industry the model standard for diversity and inclusion.”

The initiative was supported by Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)2 whose organisation also surveys diversity in the industry, saying in an email to SC Media UK: “We applaud the NCSC’s commitment to better understanding the diversity challenge facing the UK’s cyber-security workforce. As we’ve seen from our own independent studies, there’s considerable work still to be done to improve diversity across the board, but we should not lose sight of the positive efforts we have already seen in the industry to encourage more diversity and inclusion for careers in cyber-security. There is still a lot more to be done but it is very encouraging to see proactive and positive movements by the industry towards making a real difference.”

Dione Le Tissier, defence director in KPMG’s people and change practice, adds: “In an age where digital skills are more valued than ever, talent of all backgrounds and perspectives will be vital to continued innovation in sectors key to the safe and successful future of the UK. The survey is the first step on this journey and represents business and government, working jointly to listen and learn. The responses to the survey will be invaluable in working towards a more inclusive workforce across the tech and defence sectors.”

The anonymous survey can be taken here and can be completed by anyone who works or has worked in the cyber-security industry. The NCSC says it will take around 10 minutes to complete. It will close in March, with a detailed analysis and recommendations published later this year.

Data collected will also be used to measure performance and inform a series of joint initiatives by the NCSC and industry partners to help create a more inclusive environment.