SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best Enterprise Security Solution

WINNER - Best Enterprise Security Solution: Proofpoint

Proofpoint P1 Advanced Email Security Solution offers a fully featured anti-phishing solution including protection from malware and business email compromise, visibility into Very Attacked People (VAPs), automated response and phishing simulation and security awareness training. It is sold as a subscription service and the company cites a 91 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The solution is designed to stop threats as quickly as possible; stop threats across multiple and expanding vectors (email, cloud, social, personal webmail); stop threats using new tactics; provide deep threat visibility, and automate response actions. Plus it has integration of browser isolation with the company’s sandboxing technology. The malware and phishing analysis systems (i.e., sandboxes, static analysis, protocol analysis, machine learning classifiers, etc.) are built at a scale that Proofpoint says would be out of reach for all but the largest of enterprise organisations, but using a cloud-based infrastructure effectively drives down total cost-of-ownership.

Our judges said that Proofpoint’s submission, “supports its reputation as market leader with good metrics and testimonials,” concluding that it provided excellent, “automated detection of a company’s emails, but could also be tailored to certain high risk groups.”

Highly Commended

Edgescan

Edgescan delivers a managed service which detects and helps defend clients from cyber-attacks on a continuous basis. The platform is a highly scalable SaaS solution that offers users a blend of sensible metrics, ease of use and filtering tools within the client’s secure web portal that makes it easy, even with a large amount of data, to view the most important cyber-risks facing them. The Edgescan dashboard is updated upon the completion of every assessment and available 24/7.



Our judges said, “A great example of a comprehensive vulnerability management system with excellent reporting capabilities,” concluding, “Really great submission, good use of images to sell the story.”



Shortlisted

Forescout Technologies

Panaseer

Pulse Secure