SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best IOT/IIOT Security Solution

WINNER - Best IOT/IIOT Security Solution: Sectigo

Sectigo IoT Identity solutions “give businesses and manufacturers the inherent advantages of device network transparency, compliance, and assurance that their devices and products are secure and legitimate using PKI,” say the judges. The platform is designed to remove the complexity associated with securing and authenticating connected devices, so that enterprises can protect infrastructure in a way that is scalable, cost-effective, and easy to manage – hardening devices from the point of manufacture and ensuring secure updates/management throughout device lifecycles.



The judges add that it has an “innovative approach to hybrid environments,” and that it is: “A solid IoT identity platform which simplifies the complexity associated with securing and authenticating connected devices,” adding that it is an: “Interesting product that enables digital certification at the product layer.”



With two high-level use cases, enterprise security and embedded device security, the platform leverages Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to secure business, public and private networks and the plethora of devices within, creating secure, authenticated, and identifiable devices in today’s IoT landscape.



The platform ensures only authenticated and legitimate devices connect to the network, blocking external intrusions, and protecting device identities within enterprises and critical ecosystems, such as industrial automation, medical devices, automotive, and consumer electronics—all of which present extraordinary risks to life and critical infrastructure if compromised. Sectigo says it is the only commercial certificate authority to provide device identity and integrity that spans embedded PKI client and secure key storage, to secure boot and embedded firewall functionality – providing end-to-end security in the device lifecycle, from mobile phones to automotive ECUs.

Highly Commended

Barracuda

Optimised for cost and scalability, Barracuda Secure Connector appliances establish connectivity for industrial applications using either LAN, Wi-Fi or LTE/4G connections. With Zero Touch Deployment and a centralised management console, Secure Connector appliances provide seamless and easy to manage connectivity for thousands of things.

Judges described it as a “great fully integrated end-to-end solution for secure connectivity,” with “good awareness of customers' emerging needs at scale. They conclude that it has an innovative approach, is an interesting product with OT environment and note that it received great feedback from Gartner.

Shortlisted

Claroty

Nozomi Networks

Tripwire