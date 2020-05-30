SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best Managed Security Service

WINNER - Best Managed Security Service: GCI

One judge commented that GCI’s Managed Service Offering submission was, “the best entry that I reviewed …..It stands out because it included clear information on pricing, market and the offering itself. The professional video which had been produced specifically for the award was also excellent.” Another adds, “Ability to be onsite is definitely a differentiator. The cost model is clear and transparent. Focus on SMEs is very sensible.” A third agreed saying, “good pricing for SMEs and focus on how it will support them as well as offering cyber-insurance and five year security strategy for customers.” In short, it was described as a “cost effective managed service”.

GCI says its core objective was to develop a highly efficient service, for the cost of one cyber-security employee. Through meticulous licencing agreements, automation, and building on its 24/7 ServiceDesk, GCI says it provides industry-leading security, at an inclusive price point. It specialises in the design and deployment of multi-layered SIEM solutions, delivering a technically advanced, fully integrated solution, controlled from a single master console and ServiceNow. Rated as suitable for Government based security requirements by external PEN test firm. Tier 2-4 Analysts work with organisations to enhance their security posture, and risk mitigation, whilst its SIRT is available to all customers 24/7. GCI’s security services are aligned with key compliance requirements Cyber Essentials, ISO, FCA, and PCI to provide an end-to-end, tailored service.

A Product Review Board ensures that only leading-edge technologies are onboarded. The GCI Cyber Immune system was systematically tested and integrated achieving high Security Operation Centres (SOC) maturity scores before launch. 90% of GCI’s analysts have Tier 2/3 security expertise, whilst Tier 4 Analysts are employed for the most serious security incidents and the SIRT is available 24/7, at no extra cost.

Highly Commended

Redscan

ThreatDetect from Redscan was described by our judges as, “helping organisations to reduce mean time to detect and mean time respond to threats from months to minutes,” with, “great supporting testimonials.” It is seen as having an “outcome focussed approach,” with, “excellent customer satisfaction.”

ThreatDetect is an outcome-focused Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that supplies the people, technology and cyber-offensive intelligence needed to hunt for, contain and disrupt attacks before they become business-impacting events. ThreatDetect clients range from FTSE 100 companies to mid-market organisations and startups

