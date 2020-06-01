SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best Risk Management

WINNER - Best Risk Management: Fusion Risk Management

One CISO judge said of Fusion’s entry, “great testimonials, succinct and solid responses with a concise and easy-to-relate to video - I'd take a sales call on the basis of this submission alone!” Others noted its, “Great customer engagement arrangements,” saying, “Partnership with customers, with 98 percent retention. They are clearly doing something right. Saving hundreds of hours for one client, and folks loving the tool.”

The company says that, during the past year, Fusion Risk Management has made substantial strides to advance its risk management offering – including product enhancements as well as a growing community of experts and users. Its products and services aim to take organisations beyond legacy solutions and empower users to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. A growth capital injection has helped Fusion further scale its platform and accelerate product roadmap initiatives to cement its position in the business continuity and risk management space.

Highly Commended

CNS a part of Six Degrees

Aegis Cybersecurity Maturity is praised by the judges for its “customer-centric approach.” The judges said the company has made a “Really good submission on risk management. The call out of alignment of standards is excellent. Strong submission.”

A Lead Consultant is appointed to customers and access to the Aegis web portal, which uses an algorithm to analyse data - providing a continuous assessment of the activity of an organisation across five key domains: Compliance and Accreditation – against pertinent and mandatory regimes and standards; Technical Compliance – vulnerabilities and poor controls across the estate, continuously reviewed and remediated; Transformation and Maturity – project and improvement status, and the capability of the organisation to manage change and improvement; Events, Alerts and Threats – Internal and External Threat Intelligence; Governance and Policy – policy compliance and exceptions, governance and ownership.



Shortlisted

OneTrust

Skybox Security

Tufin