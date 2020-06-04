SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best Security Company

WINNER - Best Security Company: Sophos



Sophos

Recognised as a “worldwide leader,” Sophos was also described by our judges as a “Well established security company with strong offerings.” In addition they noted how: “Sophos Central, saves end users time in managing their entire security portfolio in one single integrated cloud platform.” After reading their submission one judge commented: “Excellent and well-presented material, the company is obviously gold-standard.”

Sophos protects just under 400,000 organisations of all sizes and over 100 million users in more than 150 countries utilising an impressive range of capabilities in its portfolio. It has maintained its Gartner position of leadership in network and endpoint security with its next-generation Intercept X Advanced with EDR and XG Firewall solutions. Its deep neural network technology offers web, email, encryption and mobile protection, and business-grade protection to

consumers via Sophos Home,

Solutions share information and respond automatically to attacks through Sophos’ synchronised security approach. Sophos Central enables users to manage all Sophos products from a single interface for added simplification. The Sophos managed threat response provides a fully managed threat hunting, detection and response service with a dedicated 24/7 security team, to fight the most sophisticated and complex threats. And Sophos Cloud Optix is the company’s agentless solution for intelligent cloud visibility, automatic compliance regulation detection and threat response across multiple cloud environments.

Highly Commended

Bridewell Consulting



Starting with 10 customers in 2013, Bridewell Consulting now has 80 customers across a breadth of sectors, primarily technology (27.5%), financial services (18.75%) government (11.25%), critical national infrastructure (8.75%) and health (8.75) with an extremely high customer retention rate (consistently over 80%). It provides reliable, high-quality cyber security and data privacy services to help customers protect their data, reputation, customer trust and bottom line. As it is vendor agnostic, it says it is able to engage effectively and honestly with organisations, providing trusted advice across four core service areas: cyber security, data privacy, penetration testing/red team assessments and managed security services.



SC judges were impressed saying its “customer base and growth were very compelling. Very impressed by the staff retention and development approach. Fantastic entry, very interesting and impressive company,” with the policy of allocating each employee a £5,000 annual training budget to attend relevant courses and events to expand their knowledge and skills no doubt contributing.



They also liked its, “excellent customer satisfaction rating,” its “good engagement with NCSC” and noted there was “a high industry confidence with a number of industry accreditations and certifications including: ASSURE (one of only 7 companies accredited), CREST, NCSC, Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO27001 and ISO9001.”

Shortlisted



Digital Shadows

KnowBe4

Recorded Future

Tenable