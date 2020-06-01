SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best SME Security Solution

WINNER - Best SME Security Solution: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection was described by our judges as, “Clearly targeted towards this (SME) market,” achieved by, “easy deployment,” and “being focussed on the customer and their needs,” adding, “this product works, which is most important for smaller companies with limited resources.” Our judges noted that, “With a cloud based solution, and easy to use GUI, this solution is an asset to the SME security team, enabling improved detection and prevention of threats, whilst offering real time support and 'noise-free' operation. Loved by their customers, this is a tool worthy of consideration for any SME.”

Securing endpoints requires multi-vector protection, in which multiple layers of technology are employed to address advanced threats that leverage different attack vectors and techniques.

Available for Windows and Mac, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection provides a layered approach that leverages static and dynamic detection techniques across the entire attack chain, offering protection against all types of threats. Its integrated remediation capabilities ensure an immediate response should an infection occur, while its proprietary Linking Engine Remediation provides complete and thorough malware removal, returning infected endpoints to a healthy state while minimising any impact on end-users.

Malwarebytes endpoint security solution’s easy deployment, excellent track record with customers, and great feedback across technology feedback review forums, alongside healthy growth, places it as a leading provider of malware prevention and remediation technology services. Its simplicity, scalability and flexibility have led to it being run on millions of endpoints worldwide.

Highly Commended

Censornet

Censornet’s platform is a comprehensive cloud-based security solution that integrates best in breed CASB, web security, email security and multi-factor authentication products, providing organisations with greater visibility and control from a single management dashboard. Censornet says it is the only vendor that can help SMEs protect the major attack surface through one cloud platform, rather than making them navigate a multitude of siloed security products, enabling organisations to do more with less.

Our judges said, “Censornet offers a robust and efficient security solution for the cloud operating SME,” adding, “this will help those SMEs strapped for resources, helping them punch above their weight.” They also noted that it is “Very strong in all areas - clear ROI and high levels of client satisfaction,” by offering, “a suite of security controls that come together to offer SME's who use Office 365 a much wider range of security and resilience solutions than other participants in this category.”



