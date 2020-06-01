SC Awards Europe 2020 - Best use of Machine Learning / AI

WINNER - Best use of Machine Learning / AI: Barracuda

Barracuda Sentinel was described by our judges as an “Excellent use of ML”, with one commenting, “What Barracuda do in this space is exceptionally important and offering a critical layer of email protection, with another concluding, “great job team.”

Barracuda Sentinel is part of its Total Email Protection suite using AI to provide real-time defence against business email compromise, spear phishing, account takeover, social engineering attacks, impersonation and other cyber fraud. Sentinel uses Office 365 APIs to directly integrate with employee mailboxes, enabling access to external, internal and historic mail flow and learning the behavioural patterns of each user to spot anomalies and then flag attacks. Visibility into internal communications enables Sentinel to detect anomalies and thus attacks originating from internal accounts.

Highly Commended

Onfido

Our judges said of Onfido, “Some very impressive figures on digital ID verification,” adding, “Crucial services such as these will own the future.”

Onfido automates verifications on over 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries, while human experts verify outliers. A document and face check assesses whether a user’s government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, comparing it against facial biometrics using a real-time selfie. Users choose fully manual or fully automated checks, or a hybrid approach of both.

Shortlisted

Barac

SentinelOne

Vectra