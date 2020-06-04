SC Awards Europe 2020 - CISO/CSO of the Year

WINNER - CISO/CSO of the Year: Becky Pinkard



The footballing metaphor for cybersecurity is that of goalkeepers, but a more apt analogy for CISOs is a player-manager and team captain - leading by example. And this year the captain’s armband for CISO of the year goes to Becky Pinkard - CISO at Aldermore Bank PLC, co-founder of the ‘We Empower Diversity in Start-ups’ (WEDS) group, mentor at CyLon cyber security accelerator, a renowned practitioner and commentator on information security, working in the sector since 1996.

Pinkard is an influencer in the Cyber Security community and a role model for women in technology. A security transformation expert, Pinkard has built and managed global information security teams, designed risk and compliance strategies, led security audits and assessments, and developed security awareness training in small and large environments. Pinkard arrived in the UK in 2008 as Global Head of Attack at Barclays. Now she is back in the financial sector at Aldermore deploying her deep technical knowledge, highly developed communication skills and business acumen to manage change securely in this highly regulated industry.

She is an active advocate for promoting diversity and inclusion in business and co-founded WEDS to use, ”the fresh opportunity start-ups present, to change industry culture for the better,” to achieve more diverse and inclusive environments.”

As a CyLon mentor since 2017, Pinkard provides cyber security, operations and client success guidance to entrepreneurs. She also co-hosts a monthly podcast, Cyber Warrior Princess, focused on current cyber security related commentary.

As a SANS Certified Instructor for over a decade, Pinkard served as a GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst advisory board member and on the Strategic Advisory Council for the Center of Internet Security. She co-authored "Nmap in the Enterprise" and "Intrusion Prevention and Active Response, Deploying Network and Host IPS". Pinkard has shared her expertise at numerous industry events, in publications and in live interviews globally, including: The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, BBC News, Channel 4 News, and SC publications and events.

“I do security because I love it,” says Pinkard.