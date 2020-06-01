SC Awards Europe 2020 - Editor's choice

WINNER - Editor's Choice: Mandy Haeburn-Little

All our awards are made by combining the scores of independent judges - that is all except the Editor’s Choice - when the SC Media UK editorial team gets the opportunity to select an organisation or person who we feel deserves particular recognition for their contribution to the industry.



This year the Editor’s Choice goes to Mandy Haeburn Little. Known throughout the cyber security in Scotland, Haeburn Little was chief executive of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre for over nine years, working in direct partnership with the single Police force, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.



Currently Haeburn Little and her team are delivering the first National network of Cyber Resilience Centres (CRC) for Policing across the UK. She is also Chief Executive of Business Resilience International (BRIM); Policing BRIM has established the Greater Manchester Centre, the North East Centre and is also now working on the CRC for the East Midlands, with West Midlands and South Wales to follow.



Haeburn Little has also led numerous initiatives and campaigns in Cyber and is a strong advocate for making STEM careers accessible and genuinely exciting to young people, especially those of girls and young women, and has mentored many young people in their cyber careers. An example of her initiatives is the Curious Frank model of ethical hacking for students at Abertay University, conceived by Haeburn Little and now rolling out across the UK.