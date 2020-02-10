SC Awards Europe 2020: Final week for entries - less than 4 days left

Midnight on Thursday entries to the SC Awards Europe 2020 will close. Get your entry in now so that you are in with a chance to celebrate your due recognition at the June Awards night.

Presentation is important, so that you can make your successes clear, but it's the content that matters - and that’s what you’ll be judged on - how you meet the criteria of the category, and where applicable, explaining how your product or service meets your customer’s needs.

And don’t forget to include testimonials. In the event of a tie-break, these become particularly important, as your customers are the ultimate judges.