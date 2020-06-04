SC Awards Europe 2020 - Outstanding Contribution

WINNER - Outstanding Contribution: Kevin Jones, Airbus

The judges described the winner as “impressive”, doing “commendable work” inside and outside his own organisation, and a “respected professional” in both industry and academia.

The winner is Dr Kevin Jones Group chief information security officer (CISO) for Airbus, defending a major international organisation from cyber-threats; developing leading and specialist knowledge around Industrial Control system security also used to protect UK CNI. Jones established a new Airbus Cyber Innovation Hub delivering industry “firsts” such as a focus on Human Factors; launching the Airbus Accelerator in Human Centric Cyber Security, embracing the mantra of cyber security as; People, Process, and Technology.

Outside Airbus, Jones co-founded “Cyber Wales” driving the highly respected cyber security ecosystem in Wales (part of the “Global EPIC” collaborative cluster). In UK academia he has led research and teaching on cyber, working with numerous University initiatives and programmes. These include establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Analytics at Cardiff University specialising in the emerging needs of machine learning and AI for cyber defence and monitoring (awarded an NCSC ‘Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research’ (ACE) status). He also holds a Professorship at De Montfort University providing industry input into academic teaching and research, including guest-lectures and student placements.

Jones is active in engaging with the wider cybersecurity community, disseminating expert knowledge via articles, research and as a regular keynote speaker at numerous conferences and events including Defcon ICS-Village, RSA ICS CtF, CyberTechTLV, SC Congress & roundtables, NATO CyCon, and BlackHat EU.

Highly Commended

Joseph Carson, Thycotic

Demonstrating the calibre of the competition, our highly commended award winner is globally recognised, described by our judges as delivering ‘Tremendous work and outreach within the industry’, with judges offering their thanks to his work “encouraging the next generation of cyber-experts” and helping “to make the Internet a safer place for all of us.”

A 25 plus years enterprise security veteran, Joseph Carson CISSP. chief security scientist & advisory CISO at Thycotic, is best known as the author of the award-winning ‘Cybersecurity for dummies,’ among four recent cybersecurity books, thousands of articles, and his, "Day in the Life of a Cybersecurity Pro" video. Carson has made a major contribution toward helping educate new talent into the industry, sharing his experiences, knowledge and skills with future talent in Universities and schools to help prepare them for a career in cybersecurity.

Shortlisted

James Packer, (ISC)2 London Chapter

Richard Atkins, Cyber Griffin

Jane Frankland, Cyber Security Capital

Richard De Vere, The AntiSocial Engineer