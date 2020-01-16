SC Awards Europe judges announced

SC Media UK is delighted to be able to confirm this year’s esteemed panel of judges for the SC Awards Europe 2020 - Awards to be presented at our gala dinner at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel London on 2nd June.
Our judges are independent of SC and cover end-user practitioners, government, NGOs, associations, regulators, consultants and academics - and in a few cases we do have experts who are recognised as industry leaders but who do also work for vendors, however, in all cases the judge does not participate in judging of any category containing a company, product or service where they may have an interest.
Judging panels score entries for their panel, the scores are aggregated, and the entrant with the highest score in each category wins. In the event of a tie, Awards entries are sent for adjudication, where the adjudication panel reassess entries, giving particular weight to testimonials.
The judges for 2020 are listed below and on the Judges page on the Awards site which also contains entry details:
Jacqui Chard, deputy director for defence and national security, NCSC
Stuart Frost, head of enterprise security & risk management, Department for Work & Pensions
Dr Keith Nicholson, chairman, Cyber Security Scotland
Amanda Finch, general manager IISP
Brian Shorten, CEO Charities Security Forum
Sarah Amstrong Smith, Group Head, Business Continuity & Crisis Mgmt, London Stock Exchange
Tom Mullens, head of cyber security, O2 Telphonica
Sian John, EMEA and APAC director, cybersecurity strategy, Microsoft
Andrew Rose, senior VP, chief security officer, Vocalink Mastercard
Becky Pinkard, CISO, Aldermore Bank PLC
Paul Fyfe, director of Civil Nuclear Security
Michele Hanson, Group CISO, Micro Focus
Naveed Islam, Head of Information Security Strategy, Dixons Carphone
Alex Lidl, Business IS Manager, Standard Life
Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA, (ISC)2
James Kay, business reporting manager, ICD, Lloyds Bank
Eliza May-Austin, founder, Ladies of London Hacking
Nigel Harrison, COO, Cyber Security Challenge UK
Dr Jessica Barker, CO/CEO, Cygenta
Raj Samani, chief scientist, McAfee (Intel)
Martin Smith, chairman and founder, The Security Awareness Special Interest Group
John Young, head of InfoSec, People's Post Code Lottery
Neira Jones, managing director, phoenix edge
Richard Evans, head of technology and development, Nucleus Financial
Prof. William Buchanan, Professor of Computing, Edinburgh Napier University
Mary-Jo de Leeuw, id Supervisory Board, CINOP
Ameet Jugnauth, head of IT risk & governance, Lloyds Banking Group
Thomas Naylor, interim CIO, Enablement.tech
Bruce Beadle, information security officer, Atcore
Jenny Radcliffe, founder & director, Human Factor Security
Jeremy Foote, director of security engineering, Dentsu Aegis Network
Elisabetta Zaccaria, chairman, Secure Chorus
Julian Fletcher, consulting technical architect, GDS
Bridget Kenyon, global CISO, Thales eSecurity
Lesley Roe, data protection officer, Institute of Engineering and Technology
Dr Alison Wakefield, senior lecturer in the Institute of Criminal Justice, University of Portsmouth
Mike Loginov, CISO/CIO, Ascot Barclay
Beverly Allen, Head of Information Security Assurance, Old Mutual Wealth
Tim Lansdale, head of payment security, WorldPay
Rashmi Knowles, virtual CISO, Artisan Southwest
Dan Patefield, programme manager, Tech UK
Our huge thanks in advance for the time, effort and expertise that the judges bring to the process.