SC Awards Winners 2020 - Best Mobile Security Solution

WINNER - Best Mobile Security Solution: OneSpan

Our judges found OneSpan’s Mobile Security Suite (MSS) to be the “strongest in technical advantages and meeting client expectations.” They described the offering as, “A complete suite of security solutions for the mobile platform to accelerate mobile app development, embracing biometrics, runtime protection etc to provide security on even rooted devices. Bringing hyper-secure solutions within the reach of even non-security expert mobile app developers, this solution reduces the risk of fraud and is used by many top banking firms.” In conclusion, it is described as, “excellent”.



OneSpan Mobile Security Suite (MSS) is an all-in-one toolkit for app developers designed to address the challenge of securing apps without depending on the security of the mobile device or operating system, which it does by natively integrating security, authentication and e-signature capabilities into mobile applications. Biometric authentication options within MSS allow for the right level of authentication at the right time during a customer’s interaction. The suite’s behavioural biometrics authentication provides an invisible layer of security that continuously authenticates end users based on their unique interactions with their device. Its App Shielding with runtime protection, proactively defends applications against malware and allows the app to securely operate even on potentially hostile, unmanaged devices (eg, rooted/jailbroken devices). Consequently its authentication, security and e-signature capabilities are used by 2,000+ financial institutions including more than half of the top 100 global banks among 10,000 plus customers in more than 100 countries.

Shortlised

AdaptiveMobile Security

Apricorn

Armour Communications

Wandera