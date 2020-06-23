The standard Periodic Table of DevOps tools v4 launched

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s a diagram worth, especially one that lets you instantly visualise complex relationships? That’s what the latest version (4) of the free, interactive Periodic Table of DevOps Tools does, quickly showing many of the leading tools and where they fit in the software delivery landscape.

Viewed more than two million times since originally being created by XebiaLabs, Digital.ai has now released the Digital.ai Periodic Table of DevOps Tools, Version 4, as the industry’s go-to reference for identifying best-in-class products across the software delivery lifecycle.

"I love the DevOps Periodic Table because it helps demystify the often-bewildering tool space that changes so rapidly,” said Gene Kim, bestselling author, researcher, and founder of IT Revolution. “Kudos for releasing the newest edition!"

“As a developer, it’s challenging to keep up with all the new tools and even harder to determine which tool is the right one for each unique use case. The Periodic Table of DevOps Tools breaks down all the leading tools by category, so I can quickly create a short list of tools that will work for me. And since it’s created by the DevOps community for the DevOps community, I know I can trust it,” said Patrick Haggerty, DevOps Architect at Orion Enterprises.

More than 18,000 members of the DevOps community cast their votes across over 400 tools in 17 categories, including four new categories: Enterprise Agile Planning, Issue Tracking/ITSM, Serverless/PaaS, and Value Stream Management, to create the newest version. The Digital.ai Periodic Table of DevOps Tools V4 can be seen here.