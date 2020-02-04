There’s business sense in avoiding takeovers, CyberArk CEO tells SC

CyberArk belongs to a growing pack of cyber-security companies that has resisted takeovers.

After charting slow but steady growth since its inception in 1999 in Israel, the company has chosen to retain its business autonomy and made an IPO in 2014. It has been resisting takeover offers throughout this cycle.

CyberArk ranked 16 in SC Media UK’s 2019 top 50 public cyber-security companies. Symantec, which ranked six in the 2018 list, was taken over by Broadcom in August 2019. Subsequently, it divested Symantec's cyber-security services unit to Accenture.

Global mergers and acquisitions in the cyber-security sector hit a record high in 2018, with 183 deals in 2018, said the annual cyber-security almanac published by Momentum Cyber. Although the number of mergers and acquisitions dropped to 151 in 2019, the total deal value went up 48 percent, from US$16 billion to US$23 billion (£12.3 billion to £17.7 billion).

Staying independent was a business necessity, said Udi Mokady, chairman and CEO of CyberArk.

“We were doing something very impactful to our customers and this layer sits in that junction of the administration of the IT infrastructure. Over the years, customers approaching us, from Amsterdam to Singapore, were asking whether we are going to be around for the long run,” Mokady said, speaking to a global delegation reporters at the CyberArk’s R&D facility in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. They were worried about a startup like CyberArk getting acquired and going away.

“We owe it to our customers and our employees to not follow the track that most startups go,” he said.

With the support of most of its investors, the company went ahead with building its business until an IPO became a necessity. It went public in September of 2014. The share price, which was US$29 (£22) in September 2014; it picked up steadily and crossed US$130 (£100) in May 2019.

“Venture capital needs an exit and will push for the next exit opportunity. A lot of companies have to deal with it. Even if they're onto something that can be big, they have to handle the investor pressure, and it's not easy,” explained Mokady.

It also helped that the North Korean cyber-attack on Sony, a watershed development in cyber-security, came to light weeks after the IPO.

That was a big industry example that opened everybody's eyes that it's not enough to separate networks, and that a focused attacker will make their way to inside the network or cloud infrastructure, Mokady said. In the case of Sony, the infiltration was so deep that the attacker could read even security emails.

“Sony got to a point where they couldn't even badge their employees as they couldn’t trust their own badging system because the attacker is inside. The industry really woke up to this clear understanding that compliance will tell you that you have the controls in place, but the attacker will search out areas of strong access and therefore you need to protect them,” Mokady said.

The problem of customers confusing compliance with security continues even today, he added. Meanwhile, the company acquired five startups, four of which were based in Israel.

“We have done our own organic innovations, but we also made five acquisitions,” said Mokady.

“One of them was a Boston based company that helped us expand into what's called DevOps, securing how modern applications are created, which is a big change happening with almost every customer we see now.”