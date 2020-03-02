Veterinary Medicines Directorate offline

The UK Veterinary Medicines Directorate is currently reporting that its Web services, such as the Special Imports System and the PID are currently unavailable.

There is no indication whether this is due to a cyber-attack or simply an internal IT issue, but online application services are currently unavailable for:

  • Special import certificates

  • Product information database

  • Adverse reaction reporting

  • Register of SQP retailer premises

  • Register of SQPs

  • List of accredited internet retailers

  • Register of specific manufacturing authorisations

A statement on the gov.uk website says: “We are working on the problem and this notice will be updated once we know more or the services have been restored.”  Some special and urgent cases such as import certificats have been provided special dispensations to overcome the lack of certificates.

