Veterinary Medicines Directorate offline

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate is currently reporting that its Web services, such as the Special Imports System and the PID are currently unavailable.
There is no indication whether this is due to a cyber-attack or simply an internal IT issue, but online application services are currently unavailable for:
Special import certificates
Product information database
Adverse reaction reporting
Register of SQP retailer premises
Register of SQPs
List of accredited internet retailers
Register of specific manufacturing authorisations
A statement on the gov.uk website says: “We are working on the problem and this notice will be updated once we know more or the services have been restored.” Some special and urgent cases such as import certificats have been provided special dispensations to overcome the lack of certificates.