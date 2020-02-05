When disclosures are not enough: Known vulnerabilities could bring down the world’s biggest organisations

ERP systems make the world go round, touching on every conceivable part of business function – from finances to supply chain, and manufacturing to sales and human resources. Systems such as Oracle and SAP are crucial to some of the world’s largest and most important organisations, as government agencies and multinational corporations all rely on these systems to conduct business as normal. The vast reliance on these systems makes it all the more concerning when it is revealed that they are potentially vulnerable to cyber-attacks, despite patches being available.

One such vulnerability was discovered recently by the Onapsis Research Labs, who disclosed several vulnerabilities in a prevalent API in the Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS). The vulnerabilities were reported in Onapsis’ ‘PAYDAY’ threat report. An Oracle Critical Patch Update (CPU) was released in April 2018 to address the issues, and patches were subsequently released until April 2019, and again in January 2020.

The security patches issued by Oracle have an average CVSS score of 9.9, making them extremely critical for all organisations using Oracle EBS. When exploited to their full extent, the vulnerabilities can allow malicious users the potential to gain unauthenticated access to the entire Oracle EBS system – enabling attackers commit fraudulent wire transfers and print physical cheques among other malicious activities.

PAYDAY vulnerabilities can lead to noncompliance with legislative bodies and regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) that are increasingly demanding higher standards of accountability from businesses. If unpatched, companies potentially expose themselves to severe data breaches that allow unauthenticated actors to read sensitive information, modify data, and even delete accounts. This risk particularly resonates at board-level, as regulatory non-compliance brings both public and expensive penalty sanctions.

What’s the threat?

There are two potential PAYDAY exploit scenarios that stand out as significant amongst the plethora of threats outlined by the Onapsis’ threat report. The first allows an attacker to bypass Segregation of Duties (SoD) and application controls, compromising the integrity of financial data. This is equivalent to a fully provisioned employee operating without a trace.

When payments are processed with EBS, they are often generated as a preconfigured text file. This file instructs the bank, without any further approvals, to move money from a corporate account to a vendor. Equipped with knowledge of corporate payment processes, an attacker could leverage the PAYDAY vulnerability to take full control of the applications. This would allow them to modify an already approved payment, directing it to their bank account.

The second threat is specific to the cheque printing capabilities of EBS. In the UK alone, up to 300 million cheques are paid out each year, establishing it as a critical payment method. Indeed, many companies have cheque printers configured to complete preapproved payments in the EBS applications. Any movement of money, such as electronic fund transfers and cheques, is considered valid if EBS generated it. This is because payments conducted through EBS are already approved by all the necessary parties.

This occurs not just within companies using EBS, but also in any other ERP system where duties are segregated for security approval procedures. All an attacker would need to do is obtain the company’s cheque template, complete with the correct sequential verification number, and it would be possible to have a fully validated cheque sent freepost (for the attacker at least) to any address in the world.

Who is at risk?

From research conducted by Onapsis, it is believed that more than 10,000 of the 21,000 organisations using Oracle EBS have not implemented the latest CPU, leaving them vulnerable. What makes this even more concerning is that both exploits can be carried out remotely, simply by deploying a set of arbitrary reflected SQL injections. This script allows unauthenticated actors to obtain full control of EBS applications, even locking out privileged users by altering usernames and passwords.

PAYDAY vulnerabilities pose an increased risk to organisations that frequently process large-scale financial transactions. Indeed, it is not uncommon for thousands of transfers to go through in a single day with the help of Oracle EBS. Often, companies process large volumes of payments on a predetermined ‘payment day’.

Therefore, if a malicious user were to attempt the wire fraud described above on a payment day, then even a large payment may go un-flagged if it appears to have been ratified by the relevant parties. This means that businesses conducting high-velocity, large-scale payments on specific days have the most risk of exploitation. Dealing with multiple dynamic payments means it can be difficult to isolate a single fraudulent transaction, especially as payments have the added pressure of time-sensitivity.

What’s the solution?

Malicious users leveraging PAYDAY vulnerabilities could be detected, only if company audit tables are properly configured and up to date. However, as the SQL injection allows attackers to execute arbitrary queries, it is theoretically possible to disable these audit log tables, thereby covering their tracks.

Additionally, there is a set of database triggers that may be created to restore all the information as it was before the attack, leaving no trace of what happened. Onapsis verified this with a proof of concept, which could detect and erase audit tables, using special crafted queries, proving the magnitude of the vulnerability.

PAYDAY vulnerabilities are highly critical, affecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information, and putting business operations at risk if successfully exploited. Since this component is present in any EBS implementation, and cannot be disabled, there is no possible workaround short of applying the latest Oracle Critical Patch Update. Some businesses are slow to patch due to the risk of delaying business operations. Don’t be one of them; let this be your sign to patch before it’s too late.

Contributed by Michael Miller, senior security researcher at Onapsis

*Note: The views expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of SC Media UK or Haymarket Media.