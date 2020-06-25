Why Edgescan were one of SC Europe 2020 award winners

Edgescan scooped the award for "Best Vulnerability Management Solution" at the SC Europe 2020 Awards on 4 June.

We talk to the talent behind the technology, as well as the judges and our editorial team to find out why it came out on top.

What were the judges looking for?

When the judges were deciding on the best vulnerability management winner they were looking for solutions that made organisations more secure by tangibly improving their system visibility.

“We wanted approaches that made the end users' life easier, helping them to identify and prioritise vulnerabilities facing organisations. And we were also looking for objective evidence to back up marketing claims as well as satisfied customer testimonials,” said Tony Morbin, SC Media UK, Editor-in-Chief.

Why did Edgescan win?

Edgescan delivers a managed service which detects and helps defend clients from cyber-attacks on a continuous basis. The platform is a highly scalable SaaS solution that offers users a blend of sensible metrics, ease of use and filtering tools within the client’s secure web portal that makes it easy, even with a large amount of data, to view the most important cyber-risks facing them. The Edgescan dashboard is updated upon the completion of every assessment and available 24/7.

An SC Europe Award judge, said: “Edgescan provides unparalleled vulnerability management detection and continuous system visibility. Edgescan discovers, validates and risk-rates vulnerabilities facing organisations, so they don’t have to.”

Morbin added: “Edgescan’s ability to provide actionable intelligence, contextualised to the user’s organisation is key to its winning entry. In addition, it has a breath of capabilities as a hybrid cloud-based solution that covers both web and cyber security. Plus, we liked Edgescan’s collaborative approach to working with the customers.”

What does it mean to win the award?

“It offers a real sense of reassurance and validation that what we are doing is right – and has worth,” said Rahim Jina, Chief Operating Officer, Edgescan.

“We’re trying to solve problems that people have and sometimes when you’re working day in and day out on these problems it’s hard to see the woods from the trees. So to get an independent point of view that we’re going in the right direction is brilliant,” said Jina.

What’s next for Edgescan?

“We’ve just secured our first round of outside investment which gives us more power to actively invest in our growth plans,” said Jina, “and particularly in our growth markets, such as North America and the UK.

“We also released our API testing capabilities. It’s an exciting space, API is becoming more and more prevalent across the internet… We need to keep looking at how attacks are evolving and we have to evolve with them.”