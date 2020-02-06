Be a winner- enter the SC Awards Europe 2020 - seven days to final deadline

1 hour ago
News by SC Staff

There are just seven days to go before entry to this year's SC Awards Europe close - so if you are still considering entering but haven't submitted your entry - its time to get a move on or you'll miss out.

There are just seven days to go before entry to this year's SC Awards Europe close - so if you are  still considering entering but haven't submitted your entry - its time to get a move on or you'll miss out.

The closing date is midnight Thursday the 13th of February.

So check out the categories, call your satisfied customers for testimonials, prep your PR and marketing teams and have the confidence to declare that you are the best at what you do, and enter now, by clicking here: SC Awards Europe 2020.

Topics:
Crime & Threats Competitions/Gaming

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

Video and interviews

Interview - How to succeed at threat hunting & IR: Think differently about data 

Catch up on demand

Brought to you in partnership with ExtraHop