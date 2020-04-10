Women as levers of change - it makes business sense

Why does SC keep banging on about increasing participation of under-represented groups in cyber-security? Primarily its about social justice and equality - but fortuitously it also makes good business sense, not just to close the skills gap, but also because a wider range of participants results in a wider range of solutions to problems, and an increase in the talent pool to address all types of issues.

While not specifically looking at cyber-security, the wide-ranging recent Women as Levers of Change report found that companies with the highest percentage of female executives are, on average, 47 percent more profitable, 74 percent higher-performing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and 32 percent more transparent in ESG disclosure than those with the lowest.

The FP Analytics' analysis of some 2,300 companies spanning 14 legacy industries internationally says it shows “how female corporate participation is benefiting businesses from the boardroom to the bottom-line,” along with “solutions for engaging these male-dominated, legacy industries to increase gender diversity within their sectors.”